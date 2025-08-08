Recovery Centers Of America Earns National Recognition On Newsweek's 2025 Best Treatment Centers List

RCA Named Among America's Best, Reflecting Commitment to Lifesaving Addiction Care

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a nationally recognized leader in evidence-based addiction treatment, is proud to announce that it has been awarded on Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers . The prestigious annual ranking, developed in partnership with Statista Inc ., world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, highlights the top inpatient and residential addiction treatment centers nationwide based on quality of care, professional reputation, and patient experience.

"At Recovery Centers of America, we are driven by a singular mission: to save one million lives impacted by substance use and mental health disorders, one person at a time, " said Brett Cohen, chief executive officer of Recovery Centers of America. "To see RCA recognized by Newsweek affirms the dedication of our clinical teams, the strength of our treatment model, and our deep commitment to patients and families across the country. We're honored to be a trusted resource to those in their recovery journey."

Newsweek's rankings were determined by a combination of accreditation data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), peer reputation surveys from medical professionals, and Google review scores measuring patient satisfaction. With more than 17,000 addiction treatment facilities across the U.S., earning placement among the top 420 reflects RCA's unwavering commitment to high-quality treatment, compassionate support, and long-term recovery success.

RCA offers comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders, including inpatient treatment-medically monitored detox and residential-outpatient services like PHP, IOP, Recovery Living, family coaching and education, and a robust alumni network and case management program to recovery last well beyond their doors. All RCA sites are fully accredited and designed to provide care in a comfortable, stigma-free environment.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to save one million lives impacted by addiction and mental health disorders, one person at a time. RCA's evidence-based care approach features a full continuum of consistent, personalized, inpatient and outpatient services at world-class facilities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions. These programs are designed to support lasting recovery and lifelong healing. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most major insurances, and provides transportation, intervention and family support services. RCA is recognized in Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669). recoverycentersofamerica.

