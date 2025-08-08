Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Launches Stage 4 Presale With Confirmed 106% APY Ahead Of September 18 Closing

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a modular blockchain protocol focused on yield generation through on-chain participation, has entered Stage 4 of its presale with a confirmed 106% APY. The current token price is $4, and over 1,600 users have already participated in the ongoing presale, which concludes on September 18, 2025 .

Bitcoin Swift's Stage 4 introduces a unique offering in the current market environment: a fixed APY distributed through its Proof-of-Yield (PoY) mechanism. Unlike typical presale structures that delay utility until listing, BTC3 activates staking rewards at the end of each presale stage.

BTC3's Stage 4 Key Metrics:



Live Price : $4

APY : 106%

Confirmed Launch Price : $15

Presale Ends : September 18, 2025 Participants to Date : Over 1,600



BTC3's Proof-of-Yield model is implemented via smart contracts, offering programmable staking rewards based on user participation. PoY serves as the protocol's primary incentive structure and is designed to distribute rewards transparently through on-chain activity and governance.









Technical Foundation and Audits

Bitcoin Swift is developed as a modular blockchain ecosystem optimized for real-time yield delivery and infrastructure-level participation. The protocol's technical components include:



AI-optimized smart contracts

Hybrid consensus using PoW checkpoints and PoS finality

Federated AI oracles for system monitoring and energy efficiency

zk-SNARK-enabled privacy through DID-based identity systems Automated PoY logic executed via on-chain governance



The project has completed audits by Spywolf and Solidproof and has cleared full KYC verification. A third audit is currently in progress with a globally recognized blockchain security firm to strengthen protocol trust and transparency.

BTC3E Stablecoin and Tokenomics

In addition to its core protocol, the Bitcoin Swift team is preparing to launch BTC3E , a USD-pegged stablecoin that will be overcollateralized using locked BTC3 tokens. The stablecoin will be governed by smart contracts and AI-powered oracles to maintain price stability.

BTC3 token distribution is structured to support sustainability and governance:



22.5 million BTC3 for PoY rewards

13.5 million BTC3 allocated for presale

6.75 million BTC3 for liquidity provisioning 2.25 million BTC3 reserved for the team and long-term incentives

This allocation strategy is designed to ensure reward delivery, trading liquidity, and protocol resilience beyond launch.









Exchange Integration and Listing Plans

Internal sources have indicated that the BTC3 team is in preliminary talks with several centralized exchanges, including MEXC , KuCoin , and LBank , regarding a post-presale listing. While no official listings have been confirmed, these discussions reflect the team's intention to ensure market access shortly after presale closure.

Timeline and User Access

The Bitcoin Swift presale is among the shortest in the market, with a total duration of 64 days . Stage 4 is now live, offering a $4 entry price and 106% APY until the next price increment to $5 in Stage 5. The confirmed public launch price remains set at $15.

Payouts for the PoY staking rewards are distributed after each stage, enabling users to begin earning before the token's market debut. This presale model provides utility activation during the fundraising phase rather than postponing network functionality until mainnet release.

Influencers Say This Could Be the One to Watch

BTC3 is not going unnoticed. Top influencers across the space are already giving it serious attention.



Bull Run Angel shared a breakdown on why BTC3's PoY system could change the crypto reward model.



Crypto Infinity praised its smart contract and DID-powered governance infrastructure.

Crypto Show focused on BTC3's momentum, noting its early-stage value and growing community.



Access and Participation

Investors and users can participate in the BTC3 presale directly via the project's official website. The protocol has been structured to allow early users access to real-time staking rewards and governance features from the onset.

Website :









Contact :

Luc Schaus

