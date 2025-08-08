Havoc AI Founder And CEO Paul Lwin Named To Inaugural WP Intelligence Council

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havoc AI, a leading innovator in maritime autonomy, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Paul Lwin has been selected to join the WP Intelligence Council, a new leadership opportunity through the Washington Post.

The WP Intelligence Council brings together thought leaders across three key verticals: Energy and Climate, Tech and AI, and Global Security. Members include a former Deputy Secretary of State, a former Deputy National Security Advisor, and other distinguished leaders from government, corporate, and academic sectors.

Lwin's selection comes as Havoc AI continues to demonstrate exceptional growth and operational success in the defense technology sector. Founded just over a year ago, the company has already delivered fully operational autonomous maritime systems to the U.S. Department of Defense and demonstrated highly scalable collaborative autonomy to the Navy and Army in real-world scenarios. In a recent demonstration, Havoc AI showed one operator controlling 25 autonomous vessels simultaneously across Europe, Rhode Island, and San Diego from a single maritime operations center.

"It's an extraordinary honor to join such a distinguished group of global security leaders on the WP Intelligence Council," said Lwin. "The caliber of expertise represented on this council is unmatched, and I look forward to contributing perspectives from the operational frontlines of defense technology. When you have real autonomous systems executing actual warfighter missions today, it fundamentally changes how you approach policy discussions around national security and emerging technologies."

"We're thrilled to have Paul as a member of our WP Intelligence Council, and look forward to him being part of our world class thought leadership programs and briefings around the world," said Marty Kady, General Manager of WP Intelligence. "At WP Intelligence we are building a community of c-suites and thought leaders who are innovative and forward thinking, and Paul's expertise in defense tech will be an asset to our discussions."

Havoc AI's inclusion underscores the company's rapid emergence as a leader in autonomous defense technology and validates its approach of delivering operational capabilities rather than just prototypes. With autonomous vessels already conducting missions for the U.S. Department of Defense, Havoc AI represents a new generation of defense technology companies focused on immediate operational impact.

