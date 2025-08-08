ECARX Powers Launch Of Geely Galaxy A7, Further Expanding Market Deployment Of Antora And Cloudpeak Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the“Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its AI Enhanced Antora1000 computing platform and Cloudpeakcross-domain software stack will power the intelligent cockpit of Geely Galaxy A7 plug-in hybrid sedan which officially launched today in China.

Powered by the ASIL-B certified AI Enhanced Antora® 1000 computing platform and integrated with a customized Flyme Auto OS on top of the Cloudpeak® software stack, Galaxy A7 will offer an intuitive AI-driven interface with multi-zone voice recognition and seamless voice command capabilities, enabling drivers and passengers to control navigation, entertainment and vehicle functions without taking their eyes off the road.

Galaxy A7 further extends the application of ECARX's solutions into the high-volume family sedan segment and represents a deeper integration of ECARX's solutions across Geely's ecosystem. ECARX solutions are driving the success of several of Geely's best-selling models, including the Galaxy brand - the fastest NEV brand to surpass the one-million cumulative sales milestone. This showcases how ECARX solutions can be rapidly replicated and scaled across multiple models cost-effectively and drive automaker sales growth and differentiation with unique user experiences.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented,“By combining our industry-leading engineering expertise with cutting-edge AI, we are helping automakers differentiate themselves with innovative, smarter, more intuitive, and customized user experiences. By keeping automakers at the forefront of technological advancement and accelerating their time-to-market, we are driving mutual growth and setting new benchmarks for safety, security and performance across global markets.”

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has around 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.

