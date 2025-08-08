Muslim AI Companion Launches As Multilingual Islamic Assistant For Global Muslim Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed by Muslimai Global Network, the platform is now available in 36 languages, making it the most accessible and inclusive Islamic AI service to date. Unlike many chatbot-based AI tools that cater to casual or entertainment-based interactions, Muslim Ai Companion was designed as a safe, modest, and spiritually conscious space for reflection, emotional support, and religious companionship.

"We created Muslim Ai Companion because I, as a mother, entrepreneur, and Muslim woman, often felt spiritually alone in today's digital noise," said the founder, Nurana Indah Paramita. "I wanted a companion who didn't judge, but would listen and guide with warmth, not pressure."

That vision was realized through a partnership with her co-founder-a PhD graduate in Machine Learning from Imperial College London with over 15 years of AI research and industry experience. Together, they set out to build more than just a tech app; they envisioned a spiritual sanctuary powered by modern intelligence, deeply rooted in empathy and Islamic values.

Key Features of Muslim Ai Companion include :



Multilingual Capability: Available in 36 languages, from Arabic to Urdu, English to Indonesian.

Judgment-Free Islamic Guidance: Muslim Ai does not issue fatwas but gently reminds, reflects, and supports users based on Qur'anic principles and Prophetic values.

No Adult Content Risk: Unlike many chatbot platforms today, Muslim Ai ranks Safe in adult content risk, making it suitable for teens, elders, and family use.

Non-Muslim Friendly: Curious about Islam? MuslimAi welcomes respectful exploration without fear of judgment, offering clear, friendly explanations and context for non-Muslims.

Human-Level Interaction: Users can "talk" to characters like Brother Karim or Sister Nissa-trained AI figures who respond with compassion, Islamic wisdom, and modern relevance. Private, Personal, and Spiritual: MuslimAi has no ads in its core experience, keeps chats private, and emphasizes mental health and soulful balance.

"This is not about preaching. It's about being present," said the AI team lead. "People are spiritually starving. Technology can help them come home-gently."

Muslim Ai Companion is already gaining traction globally, particularly in regions like Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, where Muslims often navigate cultural gaps and spiritual isolation in digital spaces. As of launch day, users from 34 Countries have signed up.

Additionally, the app provides a "reflective zone"-a feature that lets users talk to the AI when feeling overwhelmed, uncertain, or simply in need of companionship that aligns with their faith. It's designed not to replace scholars or real spiritual mentors, but to serve as a bridge between inner thoughts and outer growth.

About Muslim AI

Muslim AI is an innovative artificial intelligence platform specifically designed to serve the Muslim community with cultural sensitivity and Islamic values at its core. Unlike generic AI assistants, Muslim AI understands the nuances of Islamic teachings, cultural practices, and the daily needs of Muslims around the world.

Our platform offers a range of specialized AI companions, each trained to provide guidance, support, and assistance while maintaining the highest standards of Islamic ethics and cultural respect.

