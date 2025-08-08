July In Review: 11 Top Technology Press Releases

Combining CyberArk's long-standing leadership in Identity Security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) with Palo Alto Networks' comprehensive AI-powered security platforms will extend privileged identity protection to all identity types including human, machine, and the new wave of autonomous AI agents.Clinicians using OpenEvidence (which is HIPAA compliant) can input clinical questions or patient case details and receive point-of-care answers grounded in the latest research, complete with references and even follow-up suggestions."With Instructure's global reach with OpenAI's advanced AI models, we'll give educators a tool to deliver richer, more personalized, and more connected learning experiences for students, and also help them reclaim time for the human side of teaching," said Leah Belsky, general manager and VP of education at OpenAI.The new partnership enables Microsoft customers to rapidly build and deploy secure, production-ready applications using natural language-no coding expertise required.PayPal World will connect millions of businesses to digital payment system and wallet users worldwide. It's going to transform the way people send money, shop online, in-store, and with AI agents across borders.Following the planned separations, Honeywell will become a pure-play automation business focused on building automation, process automation and technologies and industrial automation.The Rakuten Card turns shopping into an even more rewarding experience, offering cardholders industry-leading Cash Back rewards with no annual fee, along with unique offers, experiences, and protections from the American Express network.As advanced interconnects and other analog/mixed-signal components have proven to be increasingly critical to the performance and efficiency of AI systems, acquiring Blue Cheetah brings these critical capabilities in-house to Tenstorrent.The investment supports nearly five football fields' worth of new manufacturing space, expanded R&D capacity, and dedicated teams focused on shipbuilding and naval defense production. The company now covers the entire advanced manufacturing stack, from raw material to finished products, and supports everything from components to assemblies to complete platforms.The partnership is strategically positioned to address the complex growing capacity needs of the power sector and accelerate "time to power" through the deployment of modern, low-carbon power infrastructure. This infrastructure is essential to meeting the growing needs of utilities, data center developers and hyperscalers, while improving grid reliability.This acquisition will accelerate Waystar's ability to transform healthcare payments through its leading cloud-based software platform, empowering more than one million providers with advanced AI capabilities to prevent denials, reduce manual work, and improve financial performance.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire .

Trending Topic: AI

Among the technology news that was distributed in July, the PR Newswire team was able to spot several larger stories that highlight the technology landscape continually being shaped by AI's growing influence.



In addition to the several AI-focused headlines that made the top 11 for the month, AI showed up in numerous ways on the wire in July. S&P Global introduced machine-readable metadata to enhance the search experience for customers. A significant push toward autonomous AI agents and low/no-code innovation was identified by West Monroe's 2025 Tech Trends to Watch report. Meanwhile, Fixstars' launch of the updated AIBooster software showcased how companies are focusing on optimizing AI workload performance while effectively managing costs. PR Newswire highlighted its Multichannel Content AmplificationTM services, designed to help brands optimize press releases and boost reach in a new AI-first search ecosystem.

These advancements point to a larger trend: technology companies are quickly adapting to facilitate data openness, improved workflows and communication tactics that are effective in today's competitive, fast-paced market.

Coming Up: Our team will keep an eye on all of the major tech news stories in August, from intelligent healthcare technology and interfaces to AI-powered enterprise applications, consumer-focused fintech enhancements and beyond.

Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

