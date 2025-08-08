Gravity Reports Second Quarter Of 2025 Results And Business Update

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 170,740 million (US$ 126,147 thousand), representing a 24.2% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“QoQ”) and a 38.9% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 19,670 million (US$ 14,533 thousand), representing a 20.5% decrease QoQ and a 31.2% increase YoY.

Profit before income tax expense was KRW 18,706 million (US$ 13,821 thousand), representing a 34.2% decrease QoQ and a 6.7% decrease YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 13,245 million (US$ 9,786 thousand), representing a 39.9% decrease QoQ and a 5.4% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were KRW 21,971 million (US$ 16,233 thousand), representing a 16.8% increase QoQ from KRW 18,806 million and a 13.0% increase YoY from KRW 19,445 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to initial revenue from Ragnarok Online America Latina launched in Latin America on May 28, 2025. The increase YoY was also mainly due to initial revenue from Ragnarok Online America Latina launched in Latin America on May 28, 2025.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 144,003 million (US$ 106,393 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 24.7% increase QoQ from KRW 115,486 million and a 45.4% increase YoY from KRW 99,019 million. The increase QoQ was resulted by initial revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025 and Ragnarok X: Next Generation launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was mainly due to initial revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025 and Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025, increased revenue from Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus launched in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025 and initial revenue from Ragnarok X: Next Generation launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in North, Central and South America and Southeast Asia.

Other revenues were KRW 4,766 million (US$ 3,521 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 50.3% increase QoQ from KRW 3,172 million and a 5.8% increase YoY from KRW 4,503 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 114,006 million (US$ 84,231 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 30.4% increase QoQ from KRW 87,458 million and a 50.0% increase YoY from KRW 76,006 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 37,064 million (US$ 27,383 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 46.6% increase QoQ from KRW 25,276 million and a 15.9% increase YoY from KRW 31,972 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America, Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World (Tentative English Title) in Japan, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea. The increase YoY was also mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Global, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World (Tentative English Title) in Japan and Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea.

Profit Before Income Tax Expense

Profit before income tax expense was KRW 18,706 million (US$ 13,821 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 28,450 million for the first quarter of 2025 and profit before income tax expense

of KRW 20,057 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 13,245 million (US$ 9,786 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 22,038 million for the first quarter of 2025 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 12,569 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 576,840 million (US$ 426,184 thousand) as of June 30, 2025.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,353.50 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure (Tentative English Title), an Idle MMORPG Mobile and WeChat Mini Programs game

Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure (Tentative English Title, Chinese title: 仙境传说之约定好的冒险) officially received an ISBN from Chinese government on May 21, 2025 and will be launched in China on October 1, 2025.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation was officially launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025 and will be launched in Europe (except England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland), Middle East, Africa and South Asia in October 2025.

Ragnarok Online America Latina, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Online America Latina was officially launched in Latin America on May 28, 2025.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 21, 2025 and will be launched in Korea on August 28, 2025.

Poring Rush, an Idle RPG Mobile game

Poring Rush was officially launched in Korea on June 12, 2025.

Ragnarok Zero, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Zero was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025.

Ragnarok: Twilight, an Idle MMOARPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Twilight was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025. It will be launched in China on August 15, 2025 and is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia in the second half of 2025.

Ragnarok Crush, a Strategy Action Puzzle RPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Crush was officially launched in Global except China and Japan on July 17, 2025.

Ragnarok V: Returns, a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok V: Returns was officially launched in Global on August 7, 2025.

Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok M: Classic will be launched in North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa on September 3, 2025.

Ragnarok: The New World, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: The New World is planned to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the fourth quarter of 2025.

PROJECT ABYSS, an MMOARPG Mobile and PC game

PROJECT ABYSS is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Ragnarok Libre, a Time Effective MMORPG Line game

Ragnarok Libre will be launched in Global except Korea, China and Japan on August 11, 2025.

I'm the Hero of This Ragnarok! (Tentative English Title), an SLG Simulation Mobile game

I'm the Hero of This Ragnarok! (Tentative English Title) is scheduled to be launched in Korea in September 2025.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game

Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game

Ragnarok Landverse will be launched in North and South America in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Other IP-based games

Gunbound, an MMO Turn-based Artillery PC game

Gunbound was officially launched in Southeast Asia and Latin America on June 10, 2025.

Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World (Tentative English Title), an MMO History Strategy Simulation Mobile game

Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World (Tentative English Title) was officially launched in Japan on June 18, 2025.

Dragonica Origin, an MMORPG PC game

Dragonica Origin was officially launched in Southeast Asia on July 16, 2025.

Meow Star Acres 2, a Farm Simulation Mobile game

Meow Star Acres 2 will be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Schop Hero, a New Fresh Whole Digging Puzzle RPG Mobile game

Schop Hero will be launched in Japan in the third quarter of 2025.

Chess Rumble, a Collectible Tactical RPG Mobile game

Chess Rumble is planned to be launched in Global except Korea and Japan in the third quarter of 2025.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company's recent business updates, results of the second quarter in 2025 and Gravity's business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company's website under the IR Archives section at Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

Forward-Looking Statements:

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)