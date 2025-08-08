Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BCCI Invites Tenders For Player Verification Services

2025-08-08 06:10:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The BCCI has invited proposals for verification services for player registration and set August 22 as the last date to submit documents.

“BCCI invites proposals from reputed entities to acquire the rights and obligations to provide services that entails the provision of verification services for player registration, through a tender process,” the Board said in a media release.

BCCI has issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of proposals.

“The RFP will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs one lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax,” the Board said.

