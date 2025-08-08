BCCI Invites Tenders For Player Verification Services
“BCCI invites proposals from reputed entities to acquire the rights and obligations to provide services that entails the provision of verification services for player registration, through a tender process,” the Board said in a media release.
BCCI has issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of proposals.
“The RFP will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs one lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax,” the Board said.Read Also Relief For BCCI As Only Who Take Govt Funds To Come Under RTI BCCI Unlikely To Allow Stars To Pick And Choose Games Going Forward
