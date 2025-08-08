Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chipmos REPORTS JULY 2025 REVENUE


2025-08-08 06:01:27
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HSINCHU, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS ), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of July 2025. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.91 to US$1.00 as of July 31, 2025.

Revenue for the month of July 2025 was NT$1,965.9 million or US$65.7 million, representing an increase of 6.3% from June 2025, and a decrease of 4.7% from July 2024. The Company noted it is benefitting from continued favorable pricing and volume trends for memory products. While not a material impact year to date, the Company continues to monitor the evolving tariff situation and plans to adjust accordingly to mitigate the impact and to best support customers.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


July 2025

June 2025

July 2024

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

1,965.9

1,849.7

2,063.4

6.3 %

-4.7 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

65.7

61.8

69.0

6.3 %

-4.7 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS ) ( ) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding tariffs and the imposition of potential new tariffs that affect our products or operations, government policies, global trade environments, pricing, plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08082025003732001241ID1109902778

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search