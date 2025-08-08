Climate Tech Market Size To Surpass USD 183.69 Billion By 2032 Driven By Decarbonization Push, ESG Mandates, And Tech Innovation Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Climate Tech Market was valued at USD 9.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 48.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.03% from 2025 to 2032. Austin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate Tech Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Climate Tech Market was valued at approximately USD 28.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 183.69 billion by 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 23.16% between 2025 and 2032.” This remarkable growth is driven by the accelerating global push towards decarbonization, stringent government regulations on emissions, and rising corporate investments in sustainability initiatives. Additionally, advancements in clean energy technologies, climate-resilient infrastructure, and carbon capture solutions are contributing significantly to market expansion. Increasing public and private sector collaboration to combat climate change, alongside growing demand for data-driven climate risk analytics, is further supporting the adoption of innovative climate technologies across diverse sectors. Get a Sample Report of Climate Tech Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 28.55 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 183.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.16% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

. By Technology (IoT, Digital Twins, AI, Building Information Modeling, Others)

. By End User (Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing Industries, Transportation & Logistics Companies, Agricultural Enterprises, Government & Regulatory Bodies, Commercial & Residential Sectors, Non-profit Environmental Organizations)

By Enterprise Type, Large Enterprises Held Majority Climate Tech Market Share in 2024

In 2024, large enterprises accounted for approximately 69% of the Climate Tech Market share, leveraging their robust financial resources and global operations to adopt advanced climate technologies. Their substantial investments in renewable energy, emissions tracking, and carbon capture aligned with ESG goals enable compliance with evolving regulations while strengthening their leadership in sustainability and competitive market positioning.

By Technology, IoT Segment Accounted for Largest Climate Tech Market Share in 2024 with 28%

In 2024, the IoT segment held approximately 28% of the Climate Tech Market share, driven by its critical role in smart grids, environmental sensing, and energy monitoring. IoT enables real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and efficient energy use-making it essential for industrial and utility sectors striving to enhance sustainability and minimize carbon emissions across their operations.

By End User, Energy & Utilities Sector Led the Climate Tech Market in 2024, Transportation & Logistics Sector to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2024, the Energy & Utilities sector dominated the Climate Tech Market with a 34% revenue share, driven by major investments in renewable energy, smart grids, energy storage, and emissions control. As decarbonization becomes a top priority globally, utilities remain the largest adopters of high-cost climate solutions essential for transforming the energy landscape.

The Transportation & Logistics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.18% from 2025 to 2032, supported by electrification of fleets, stricter fuel economy standards, and rising investment in sustainable transport infrastructure. With mounting pressure to cut emissions from freight, shipping, and delivery networks, this sector is rapidly integrating climate tech to meet regulatory goals and transition toward cleaner, more efficient mobility.

North America Led the Climate Tech Market in 2024 with 38% Revenue Share, Asia Pacific Set to Grow at Fastest

In 2024, North America held the largest Climate Tech Market share at around 38%, driven by progressive government policies, well-established clean energy infrastructure, and substantial public-private investments. The region's leadership is further supported by a strong focus on ESG compliance, corporate sustainability initiatives, and innovations in renewable energy, carbon capture, and smart environmental systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 25.14% from 2025 to 2032 in the Climate Tech Market. This growth is propelled by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and increasing environmental concerns. Significant government-led green initiatives and international climate commitments particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asia are driving demand for affordable, scalable climate technologies across energy, infrastructure, and transportation sectors.

USP' s for Climate Tech Market:

. Carbon Abatement Cost Curve by Technology

Enables clients to prioritize the most cost-effective climate technologies for emission reduction and investment planning.

. Policy & Incentive Landscape Tracker

Helps clients capitalize on subsidies, tax credits, and mandates by understanding region-specific regulatory support and risks.

. Climate Tech Funding & Investment Flow Analysis

Provides insights into where capital is moving across segments, aiding strategic decisions in fundraising, M&A, and partnership targeting.

. Commercialization Readiness Map by Tech Cluster

Guides go-to-market strategies by showing which technologies are market-ready versus those still in the R&D or pilot phase.

. Sustainability ROI Framework for Enterprises

Equips clients with a clear model to assess and justify climate tech adoption based on ESG impact, compliance value, and cost savings.

. Technology Interoperability & Infrastructure Dependence Matrix

Helps assess deployment feasibility by highlighting dependencies on supporting infrastructure and compatibility with existing systems.

. Climate Risk & Adaptation Solution Map

Supports resilience planning by profiling technologies that mitigate climate impacts like flooding, extreme heat, or agricultural loss.

