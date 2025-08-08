HK-Listed IVD Medical Invests HK$149M In Ethereum Through Hashkey Exchange

MENAFN - PR Newswire) IVD Medical has made a pioneering move with a HK$149 million Ethereum purchase via HashKey Exchange. With access to trading and liquidity services provided by HashKey Exchange, IVD Medical is poised to become a pioneering "Ethereum treasury" among HK-listed companies. This partnership also marks a further step by HashKey Exchange in advancing the compliant adoption and integration of digital assets within traditional industries and Hong Kong's capital markets.

Key areas of collaboration include:



Block Trade Execution: Access to highly efficient and cost-effective ETH execution via HashKey OTC.

Liquidity Provision: Support for large-scale transactions through HashKey Exchange's global liquidity network. Asset Optimization Initiatives: Explore yield-enhancement opportunities, including ETH staking, restaking, and DeFi yield strategies, in collaboration with HashKey Cloud, the Web3 infrastructure arm of HashKey Group.

Randall Chan, MD of HashKey Exchange, commented:

"IVD Medical's forward-looking move into digital assets demonstrates how traditional industries are embracing innovation to drive growth. HashKey Exchange remains committed to the highest standards of compliance, security, and transparency, and we look forward to supporting IVD Medical in building its Ethereum treasury and exploring the tokenization of healthcare assets. Together, we aim to bridge the digital and real economies and contribute to Hong Kong's position as a global hub for financial innovation."

Gary Deng, Chief Strategy Officer of IVD Medical, added:

"We are delighted to partner with HashKey Exchange. The digital economy is the engine of future growth, and traditional industries must actively integrate to stay ahead in this new wave of technological transformation. Through this collaboration, IVD Medical aims to establish itself as a leading Ethereum Treasury player, strengthen its resilience against market volatility, and deliver long-term value to shareholders."

About HashKey Exchange

HashKey Exchange is setting a new benchmark for virtual asset trading platforms with its commitment to regulatory compliance, fund security, and platform safety. Operated by Hash Blockchain Limited, it is one of the first licensed retail virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong. The platform is fully regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), holding Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 7 (Providing Automated Trading Services) licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, as well as a virtual asset trading platform license under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance.

As the flagship business of HashKey Group, HashKey Exchange offers a one-stop trading platform for both professional and retail investors. The exchange is certified under ISO 27001 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management), ensuring the highest standards of operational and data security.

In strict compliance with applicable regulations, HashKey Exchange does not provide services to users in Mainland China, the United States, and certain other jurisdictions.

* As of August 8, 2025, HashKey Exchange ranks 17th on CoinGecko, making it the highest-ranked licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

SOURCE HashKey Group