OpenAI has launched its latest large language model, GPT-5, calling it a“significant step” toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). The upgraded model is now available to all 700 million weekly users of ChatGPT, offering major improvements in coding, creative writing, and responsiveness.

CEO Sam Altman described GPT-5 as“generally intelligent” and likened it to having“a PhD-level expert in your pocket.” However, he acknowledged that GPT-5 is still not capable of continuously learning-one of the key features required to truly achieve AGI.“We're still missing something quite important,” he said.

Key improvements in GPT-5 include fewer factual errors, better performance in coding tasks, enhanced creative output, and more thoughtful handling of prompts that violate safety guidelines. It also interacts via voice, image, and text, and can access services like Gmail and Google Calendar with user permission.

Altman showcased how GPT-5 could write hundreds of lines of code and assist in healthcare decisions. A woman with cancer shared how ChatGPT had helped guide her treatment choices. Despite advancements, OpenAI emphasized that the chatbot is not a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice.

The model also addresses past concerns around sycophantic behavior, aiming for more balanced interactions. Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, highlighted the progress, stating the chatbot is now less prone to excessive agreeableness, which had previously led to user discomfort.

OpenAI's GPT-5 launch reflects the intensifying global race among tech giants to achieve AGI. Competitors like Google and Meta are also unveiling advanced models, pushing the frontier of AI capabilities at an unprecedented pace.

Fueled by investor optimism, OpenAI's valuation is projected to hit $500 billion, surpassing even SpaceX. While GPT-5 marks a significant leap, the journey toward true AGI, and its ethical, economic, and societal implications, is far from over.

