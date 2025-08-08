Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tel Aviv Clashes: Protesters Demand Hostage Release, End To Gaza War


Protesters clashed with Police in Tel Aviv demanding hostages' release and war's end. Demonstrators lit flares, held hostage banners, and were dispersed by water cannons from police. The protest reflects growing public pressure on Israel to prioritize hostage negotiations and ceasefire. The war began after Hamas' October attack; 50 hostages remain, 20 believed still alive.

