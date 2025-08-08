Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Analysis Report, June 2025 Edition - Adcs On The Rise: Milliporesigma, Lonza Invest In Manufacturing While Biontech Adds Cmos Ahead Of FDA Filing
This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.
The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.
Scope
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts. Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management. Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.
Key Topics Covered:
- Industry Trends Navigating Uncertainty: The Future of Vaccine Oversight Amid CDC Firings ADCs on the Rise: MilliporeSigma, Lonza Invest in Manufacturing While BioNTech Adds CMOs Ahead of FDA Filing National Resilience to Close 6 Sites After Misjudging Demand Regulatory trends in brief Industry Analysis Contract service agreements Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q2 2025 Value Chain API chemical API biologics - protein and peptide API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging Clinical dose manufacturing and packaging Analytical services
Companies Featured
- Moderna MilliporeSigma Simtra BioPharma Solutions Carbogen AMCIS BioNTech National Resilience Inc Curia Global Inc Teva Lonza Famar Health Care Services PCI Pharma Services WuXi Biologics Samsung Biologics SK Bioscience Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Cellares Corp Viralgen Vector Core Thermo Fisher Scientific Fareva SA Recipharm Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Piramal Pharma Solutions Eurofins Scientific Bionique Testing Laboratories SK Pharmteco Svar Life Science Ingenza Ltd 3PBIOVIAN Made Scientific Inc VGXI Inc GSK plc Novavax Bristol-Myers Squibb Agenus Inc Zydus Lifesciences Altheia Science Kincell Bio Anemocyte Srl Facet Life Sciences eXmoor Pharma Concepts
