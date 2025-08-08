EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CFO Petra Preining is stepping down from the Executive Board of AT&S AG after successfully completing the refinancing Leoben – CFO Petra Preining will step down as CFO of AT&S AG, one of the leading global manufacturers of printed circuit boards and substrates with headquarters in Leoben, on August 31, 2025, in order to pursue new professional challenges. The Supervisory Board of AT&S AG acknowledges this decision with regret and has approved the mutual termination of the contract. Ms. Petra Preining was appointed CFO to the Management Board of AT&S AG with effect from October 1, 2022 and was responsible for Finance, Controlling, Procurement, Investor Relations, Legal, Internal Audit, Compliance and Risk and Continuity Management. "I would like to sincerely thank her for her work and the successes she has achieved for AT&S AG over the past years and I wish Ms. Preining all the best for her future professional career," says AT&S Supervisory Board Chairman Andy Mattes. CEO Michael Mertin and his colleagues on the AT&S Management Board also thank Ms. Preining for her commitment and the valuable contributions she has made to AT&S AG in recent years. Ms. Preining expresses her gratitude to the team AT&S for the constructive collaboration and wishes them continued success. Following the departure of Ms. Preining, the senior managers of the Finance, Controlling and Legal departments will take over the CFO's responsibilities on an interim basis. The Supervisory Board has commissioned a leading international executive search agency to identify a suitable successor. AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions

AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 13,000 people. Further information can also be found at Media download: In the AT&S media portal you will find constantly updated picture material on AT&S. Media contact: Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications

