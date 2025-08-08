CFO Petra Preining Is Stepping Down From The Executive Board Of AT&S AG After Successfully Completing The Refinancing
EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
CFO Petra Preining is stepping down from the Executive Board of AT&S AG after successfully completing the refinancing
Leoben – CFO Petra Preining will step down as CFO of AT&S AG, one of the leading global manufacturers of printed circuit boards and substrates with headquarters in Leoben, on August 31, 2025, in order to pursue new professional challenges. The Supervisory Board of AT&S AG acknowledges this decision with regret and has approved the mutual termination of the contract. Ms. Petra Preining was appointed CFO to the Management Board of AT&S AG with effect from October 1, 2022 and was responsible for Finance, Controlling, Procurement, Investor Relations, Legal, Internal Audit, Compliance and Risk and Continuity Management.
"I would like to sincerely thank her for her work and the successes she has achieved for AT&S AG over the past years and I wish Ms. Preining all the best for her future professional career," says AT&S Supervisory Board Chairman Andy Mattes. CEO Michael Mertin and his colleagues on the AT&S Management Board also thank Ms. Preining for her commitment and the valuable contributions she has made to AT&S AG in recent years. Ms. Preining expresses her gratitude to the team AT&S for the constructive collaboration and wishes them continued success.
Following the departure of Ms. Preining, the senior managers of the Finance, Controlling and Legal departments will take over the CFO's responsibilities on an interim basis. The Supervisory Board has commissioned a leading international executive search agency to identify a suitable successor.
