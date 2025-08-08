Allane Mobility Group Supports Sustainable Fleet Strategy With Regional Reforestation Project
Garching near Munich, 8 August, 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, is participating in a regional reforestation project in the „Wächtersbach“ Forest in Hesse together with a major customer. As part of the cooperation, site-appropriate deciduous and mixed trees will be planted. The aim is to promote a local environmental project that has an ecological impact and supports the transition to a more sustainable fleet strategy.
Allane Mobility Group, based in Garching near Munich, is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing , Captive Leasing and Fleet Management , the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.
