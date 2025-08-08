

EQS-Media / 08.08.2025 / 09:58 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE



Allane Mobility Group supports sustainable fleet strategy with regional reforestation project Garching near Munich, 8 August, 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, is participating in a regional reforestation project in the „Wächtersbach“ Forest in Hesse together with a major customer. As part of the cooperation, site-appropriate deciduous and mixed trees will be planted. The aim is to promote a local environmental project that has an ecological impact and supports the transition to a more sustainable fleet strategy.



The reforestation project is part of a long-term forest restructuring program in the region and aims to improve the ecological value of the Wächtersbach Forest, with positive effects for biodiversity, soil protection, and local climate adaptation.



Ömer Köksal, CEO of Allane Mobility Consulting GmbH: „Our customers face the challenge of making mobility both economical and responsible. We support them with concrete solutions – from electrification and data-based fleet analyses to locally relevant environmental projects. The transformation to responsible corporate mobility cannot be achieved through individual measures, but rather through many interlinked steps.“



The major customer involved has been pursuing a car policy focused on decarbonization for several years. Its company fleet is one of those with a very high proportion of battery-electric vehicles at Allane Fleet.



With its commitment to the "Wächtersbach Forest“, the Allane Mobility Group is supporting a long-term environmental project as part of a comprehensive sustainability strategy in the mobility sector.

---



About Allane Mobility Group: Allane Mobility Group, based in Garching near Munich, is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing , Captive Leasing and Fleet Management , the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.



Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.







Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

...

End of Media Release



Issuer: Allane SE

Key word(s): Environment

08.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Allane SE Parkring 33 85748 Garching bei München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2 WKN: A0DPRE Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 2181560

End of News EQS Media