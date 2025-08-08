HTX Launches Month-Long Copy Trading Extravaganza With $130,000 Rewards: Fueling A Win-Win Trading Experience

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, today announced the launch of its month-long Copy Trading Extravaganza. This campaign, which celebrates the platform's 12th anniversary, aims to accelerate the adoption of copy trading as a next-generation trading tool.

In an increasingly fast-paced and volatile market environment, crypto users are looking beyond standard features and demanding smarter, more accessible ways to trade. HTX's copy trading product delivers just that, offering a transparent, efficient, and mutually beneficial ecosystem for both newcomers and professional traders. Beginners can automatically mirror the real-time, top-performing strategies while lead traders can earn considerable returns from their followers.

A Win for Everyone: Users, Traders, and the Platform

HTX's copy trading offers a seamless, one-stop futures trading experience that is transparent, efficient, and secure. Users can browse and follow seasoned traders with a single click without the need for manual execution or in-depth market analysis. This enables even beginners to tap into expert strategies and capture market opportunities and potentially achieve the same returns as professional traders.

At the core of HTX's copy trading system is a profit-sharing model that allows professional traders to earn a commission from their followers' profits. This feature has been highly effective in attracting skilled traders, building a more dynamic, liquid trading environment that benefits everyone.

Strong Performance, Expanding Market Potential

HTX's copy trading maintained robust momentum in Q2 2025, with trading volume reportedly rising 17.5% quarter-over-quarter and capital inflow from followers increasing by 18.7%. Additionally, the number of profitable traders on the platform also saw a significant uptick, underscoring strong user demand for curated, strategy-driven trading experiences.

Copy trading is unlocking a new blue ocean in crypto, lowering the barrier to entry while amplifying professional influence of elite traders. For the platform, copy trading drives stronger user stickiness and enhances differentiated competitiveness.

12th-Anniversary Campaign Details: $130,000 Up for Grabs

Running from 10:00 August 7 to 10:00 September 4 (UTC), the month-long Copy Trading Extravaganza features a $130,000 prize pool designed to reward both elite traders and their followers.

Register for the event now>>

20,000 USDT Prize Pool for Lead Traders



Active Trader Bonus: Lead traders can share a 10,000 USDT prize pool by meeting the following requirements during the event: leading trades for at least 10 days, completing 30 or more total trades, and maintaining an average margin per trade greater than 10 USDT. Yield Bonus: Lead traders whose followers' total profits exceed 500 USDT will share a 10,000 USDT prize pool, with rewards distributed proportionally to their followers' total PnL.

Become a lead trader now to earn 25% profits shared>>

110,000 USDT Prize Pool for Followers



100% Loss Compensation for Your First Copy Trade : Participants will receive compensation if their first copy trade is liquidated. The maximum compensation is 100 USDT per trade. Earn a Bonus for Following Multiple Traders : During the event, follow 2 or more traders and achieve a cumulative copy trading volume of over 50,000 USDT to get a 50 USDT bonus.

According to platform data, over 1,000 users have participated in copy trading in the past 30 days, generating more than 1.8 million USDT in cumulative profits. The rising engagement and profitability validate the product's growing traction and potential.

HTX: Advancing Smart, Intuitive Trading

As HTX celebrates its 12th year of global operations, it remains committed to enhancing user-first innovations across products, trading experience, and ecosystem building. Copy trading is quickly becoming a pillar of the platform's product suite, with ongoing iterations to improve strategy transparency, convenience, and risk management. Through the campaign, users can reap rewards while enjoying a more efficient, intelligent, and reliable trading experience.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

