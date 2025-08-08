Internet Of Robotic Things Market Size To Surpass USD 257.09 Billion By 2032, Owing To Booming Industrial Automation And AI Integration In Smart Manufacturing Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 35.53 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 257.09 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 28.15% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Component (Sensors, Actuators, Power Sources, Control Systems)
. By Software (Real-time Streaming Analytics, Security Solutions, Data Management, Remote Monitoring Systems, Network Bandwidth Management)
. By Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Network Management Platform)
. By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services)
. By Application (Collaborative Industrial Robots, Service Robots)
Segment Analysis
By services
Professional Services dominated the market in 2024 due to the crucial role they play in customizing, integrating, and deploying complex IoRT architectures in various industries. As organizations adopt tailored IoRT systems, they rely on experts for consultation, implementation, and compliance adherence. Managed Services, on the other hand, are poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 29.53% due to the growing trend of outsourcing infrastructure maintenance and cybersecurity.
By software
Real-time Streaming Analytics captured the largest revenue share in 2024, reflecting the urgent need for instant decision-making in high-speed environments like manufacturing and logistics. Meanwhile, Remote Monitoring Systems are expected to register the highest growth CAGR of 30.14%, driven by the demand for decentralized oversight, especially in hazardous or remote work settings.
By component
Sensors led the component segment with a 38% share in 2024, as they are essential to enabling robotic systems to perceive their environments. Their role in collecting real-time data and facilitating machine awareness makes them indispensable. However, Control Systems are gaining momentum CAGR of 29.99% as tasks grow more complex, requiring advanced coordination and algorithmic response capabilities.
By platform
The Device Management Platform dominated the platform category with a 44% market share in 2024. These platforms are vital for maintaining performance, security, and lifecycle management of vast fleets of robotic devices. Application Management Platforms are forecast to grow robustly CAGR of 29.62% due to increasing demand for robust orchestration and scalability of applications running on IoRT environments.
By application
Collaborative Industrial Robots held a 60% market share in 2024 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.17% through 2032. Their ease of integration, flexibility, and compatibility with human workers make them ideal for SMEs. Their ability to enhance productivity without compromising safety positions them as a cornerstone of the Industry 4.0 transition.
North America Leads, Asia Pacific Surges as Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Accelerates
North America led the Internet of Robotic Things Market in 2024, accounting for 38% of total revenue, driven by its strong R&D ecosystem, established automation infrastructure, and early adoption of AI-integrated robotics. The region is home to key players in robotics and IoT who continue to invest heavily in innovation and deployment.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 29.94% over 2025–2032. Nations like China, Japan, and South Korea are transforming their manufacturing landscapes through government-led initiatives, rapid industrialization, and heavy investments in robotics and IoT. China, with its large-scale production capacity and strategic IoT focus, is expected to continue dominating the region's growth trajectory.
Europe holds a strong position, with countries like Germany leading the charge through widespread Industry 4.0 adoption and strong industrial automation. Regulatory support and funding for smart factory initiatives further strengthen the region's market potential.
Recent Developments
- In 2024, ABB introduced Visual SLAM technology in its Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), utilizing AI and 3D vision to reduce commissioning time by 20% and improve performance in dynamic environments. In 2024, Amazon launched its advanced fulfillment center in Shreveport, Louisiana, powered by autonomous robots like Proteus and AI-driven systems. The facility aims to enhance delivery speed and operational efficiency.
- Interoperability & Standardization Metrics – helps you assess how industry-wide protocols are advancing toward seamless integration of AI, robotics, and IoT systems, especially within highly regulated sectors like healthcare and defense, where standardized data exchange and cross-platform communication are critical for safety, compliance, and operational synergy. Energy Consumption & Efficiency – helps you benchmark power usage across robotic systems, particularly in automated manufacturing and logistics. Real-time data analytics and smart sensors have enabled energy savings of up to 25%, supporting greener operations and better alignment with ESG goals. Data Analytics & Insight Generation – helps you track how real-time streaming analytics (which currently dominate the software segment) are enabling predictive maintenance, adaptive decision-making, and real-time performance optimization, which are key differentiators in competitive industrial environments. Lifecycle & Maintenance Statistics – helps you understand the operational longevity and upkeep frequency of IoRT components. For example, device management platforms enable remote diagnostics and lifecycle management, minimizing downtime and maximizing uptime in mission-critical applications. Security & Risk Metrics – helps you evaluate the cybersecurity measures deployed to protect IoRT infrastructure, with managed services seeing high adoption to combat cyber threats, prevent data breaches, and ensure business continuity, particularly in sectors lacking internal technical expertise. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover expansion opportunities across under-digitized sectors. With South Korea and China leading in robot density (1,012 and 649 robots per 10,000 workers, respectively), the adoption curve in emerging markets presents untapped potential, especially in agriculture and mid-tier manufacturing. Predictive Maintenance Adoption Index – helps you monitor how organizations are using IoT-enabled robotic platforms to reduce unscheduled downtimes by up to 30%, ensuring better asset health visibility, especially in industries where operational delays can significantly impact revenue.
