Internet Of Robotic Things Market Size To Surpass USD 257.09 Billion By 2032, Owing To Booming Industrial Automation And AI Integration In Smart Manufacturing Research By SNS Insider

The Internet of Robotic Things Market is witnessing rapid evolution driven by the convergence of intelligent robotics, advanced analytics, and IoT. The Internet of Robotic Things Market was valued at USD 35.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 257.09 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.15% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. Technological Synergy Powers Rapid Growth in the Internet of Robotic Things Market The Internet of Robotic Things Market is set for significant expansion, driven by a confluence of technological advancements and increasing industry-specific demands. The core drivers of this market include deeper automation integration, widespread adoption of 5G for high-speed connectivity, and rapid improvements in AI and IoT capabilities. These technologies enable robots to not only perform tasks autonomously but also to communicate and collaborate across systems seamlessly, thus creating smarter operational environments.

In the U.S., the IoRT market is thriving, with projected growth from USD 9.48 billion in 2024 to USD 67.47 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 27.81%. The U.S. government's strategic investments in AI, totaling USD 4.38 billion in 2022, further reinforce the nation's focus on adopting smart technologies for national and industrial advancement. Industry leaders like ABB are also stepping up, with a USD 20 million expansion of its U.S. robotics HQ to meet the rising demand for intelligent automation. Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Kuka AG

Irobot Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Google Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Intel Corporation

Honda Motors Co., Ltd. Yaskawa Electric Corporation Internet Of Robotic Things Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 35.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 257.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 28.15% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Component (Sensors, Actuators, Power Sources, Control Systems)

. By Software (Real-time Streaming Analytics, Security Solutions, Data Management, Remote Monitoring Systems, Network Bandwidth Management)

. By Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Network Management Platform)

. By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services)

. By Application (Collaborative Industrial Robots, Service Robots)

Segment Analysis

By services

Professional Services dominated the market in 2024 due to the crucial role they play in customizing, integrating, and deploying complex IoRT architectures in various industries. As organizations adopt tailored IoRT systems, they rely on experts for consultation, implementation, and compliance adherence. Managed Services, on the other hand, are poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 29.53% due to the growing trend of outsourcing infrastructure maintenance and cybersecurity.

By software

Real-time Streaming Analytics captured the largest revenue share in 2024, reflecting the urgent need for instant decision-making in high-speed environments like manufacturing and logistics. Meanwhile, Remote Monitoring Systems are expected to register the highest growth CAGR of 30.14%, driven by the demand for decentralized oversight, especially in hazardous or remote work settings.

By component

Sensors led the component segment with a 38% share in 2024, as they are essential to enabling robotic systems to perceive their environments. Their role in collecting real-time data and facilitating machine awareness makes them indispensable. However, Control Systems are gaining momentum CAGR of 29.99% as tasks grow more complex, requiring advanced coordination and algorithmic response capabilities.

By platform

The Device Management Platform dominated the platform category with a 44% market share in 2024. These platforms are vital for maintaining performance, security, and lifecycle management of vast fleets of robotic devices. Application Management Platforms are forecast to grow robustly CAGR of 29.62% due to increasing demand for robust orchestration and scalability of applications running on IoRT environments.

By application

Collaborative Industrial Robots held a 60% market share in 2024 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.17% through 2032. Their ease of integration, flexibility, and compatibility with human workers make them ideal for SMEs. Their ability to enhance productivity without compromising safety positions them as a cornerstone of the Industry 4.0 transition.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Surges as Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Accelerates

North America led the Internet of Robotic Things Market in 2024, accounting for 38% of total revenue, driven by its strong R&D ecosystem, established automation infrastructure, and early adoption of AI-integrated robotics. The region is home to key players in robotics and IoT who continue to invest heavily in innovation and deployment.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 29.94% over 2025–2032. Nations like China, Japan, and South Korea are transforming their manufacturing landscapes through government-led initiatives, rapid industrialization, and heavy investments in robotics and IoT. China, with its large-scale production capacity and strategic IoT focus, is expected to continue dominating the region's growth trajectory.

Europe holds a strong position, with countries like Germany leading the charge through widespread Industry 4.0 adoption and strong industrial automation. Regulatory support and funding for smart factory initiatives further strengthen the region's market potential.

Recent Developments



In 2024, ABB introduced Visual SLAM technology in its Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), utilizing AI and 3D vision to reduce commissioning time by 20% and improve performance in dynamic environments. In 2024, Amazon launched its advanced fulfillment center in Shreveport, Louisiana, powered by autonomous robots like Proteus and AI-driven systems. The facility aims to enhance delivery speed and operational efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Check Section 5



Interoperability & Standardization Metrics – helps you assess how industry-wide protocols are advancing toward seamless integration of AI, robotics, and IoT systems, especially within highly regulated sectors like healthcare and defense, where standardized data exchange and cross-platform communication are critical for safety, compliance, and operational synergy.

Energy Consumption & Efficiency – helps you benchmark power usage across robotic systems, particularly in automated manufacturing and logistics. Real-time data analytics and smart sensors have enabled energy savings of up to 25%, supporting greener operations and better alignment with ESG goals.

Data Analytics & Insight Generation – helps you track how real-time streaming analytics (which currently dominate the software segment) are enabling predictive maintenance, adaptive decision-making, and real-time performance optimization, which are key differentiators in competitive industrial environments.

Lifecycle & Maintenance Statistics – helps you understand the operational longevity and upkeep frequency of IoRT components. For example, device management platforms enable remote diagnostics and lifecycle management, minimizing downtime and maximizing uptime in mission-critical applications.

Security & Risk Metrics – helps you evaluate the cybersecurity measures deployed to protect IoRT infrastructure, with managed services seeing high adoption to combat cyber threats, prevent data breaches, and ensure business continuity, particularly in sectors lacking internal technical expertise.

Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover expansion opportunities across under-digitized sectors. With South Korea and China leading in robot density (1,012 and 649 robots per 10,000 workers, respectively), the adoption curve in emerging markets presents untapped potential, especially in agriculture and mid-tier manufacturing. Predictive Maintenance Adoption Index – helps you monitor how organizations are using IoT-enabled robotic platforms to reduce unscheduled downtimes by up to 30%, ensuring better asset health visibility, especially in industries where operational delays can significantly impact revenue.

