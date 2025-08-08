403
WTL Launches Reliable Pune To Kolhapur Cab Service For Hassle-Free Travel
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 02 August 2025 – World Trip Link (WTL), a leading cab service provider in India, has officially launched its Pune to Kolhapur cab service, catering to travelers seeking a comfortable, reliable, and affordable way to travel between the two cities. This expansion strengthens WTL's position as a trusted partner for both leisure and business travelers across Maharashtra and beyond.
With years of experience in delivering top-quality transportation solutions, WTL's Pune to Kolhapur cab service offers passengers a hassle-free experience with punctual pickups, well-maintained vehicles, and trained professional drivers. Whether customers are traveling for business meetings, cultural visits, or family getaways, WTL ensures the journey is smooth, safe, and enjoyable.
WTL's Pune to Kolhapur Cab Service: Comfort Meets Convenience
The service is designed with a focus on flexibility, safety, and affordability. Passengers can choose from multiple vehicle categories - hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and luxury options - based on their travel needs and budget.
Key Highlights Include:
24/7 booking availability for planned or last-minute trips
Transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden charges
GPS-enabled cabs for real-time tracking and safety
Door-to-door pickup and drop-off service
Hygiene and cleanliness protocols for every ride
Professional, background-verified drivers
“Our Pune to Kolhapur cab service is not just about transportation; it's about creating a pleasant travel experience,”.“We understand that intercity journeys should be as stress-free as possible, and we are committed to delivering comfort, reliability, and value with every ride.”
About WTL
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Pune, World Trip Link (WTL) is one of India's most dependable cab service providers, offering a wide range of travel solutions, including outstation cab services, monthly rentals, airport transfers, and corporate transportation. With over 30 personal cabs and 500+ registered vehicles in its network, WTL serves customers across multiple Indian cities, combining affordability with world-class service standards.
WTL's vision is simple - to make every journey comfortable, safe, and memorable. From short local rides to long outstation trips, WTL is redefining the way India travels.
For more information or to book your Pune to Kolhapur cab:
Website:
Phone: +91 9730545491
Email: ...
Address: Office No. 009, A wing, City Vista, Kharadi, Pune, Maharashtra.
This release was published on openPR.
World Trip Link remains committed to delivering exceptional travel solutions that combine safety, comfort, and reliability. As WTL continues to expand its services across India, it invites travelers to experience journeys that go beyond transportation, creating memorable moments on every ride.
