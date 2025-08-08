Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|31 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 189
|35.00
|36.25
|33.00
|321 615
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|1 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|36.66
|37.10
|35.95
|293 280
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|4 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|36.27
|36.45
|35.95
|290 160
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|5 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|36.52
|36.65
|36.40
|292 160
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|6 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|36.71
|36.85
|36.55
|293 680
|MTF CBOE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41 189
|36.20
|37.10
|33.00
|1 490 895
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 200 shares during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|31 July 2025
|2 200
|33.84
|34.25
|33.00
|74 448
|1 August 2025
|1 200
|33.26
|36.60
|36.00
|39 912
|4 August 2025
|800
|36.15
|36.20
|36.00
|28 920
|5 August 2025
|600
|36.47
|36.50
|36.40
|21 882
|6 August 2025
|400
|36.65
|36.70
|36.60
|14 660
|Total
|5 200
|179 822
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|31 July 2025
|2 200
|35.00
|36.00
|34.00
|77 000
|1 August 2025
|600
|36.58
|36.90
|36.25
|21 948
|4 August 2025
|800
|36.21
|36.40
|36.05
|28 968
|5 August 2025
|600
|36.53
|36.60
|36.40
|21 918
|6 August 2025
|400
|36.78
|36.80
|36.75
|14 712
|Total
|4 600
|164 546
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 522 shares.
On 6 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 374 660 own shares, or 4.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
