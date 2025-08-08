Producer Yang Chuantong Wins 'Outstanding Production Technology Innovation Award' At 6Th Asia Chinese Film Festival

Yang Chuantong, A Film Producer

BEIJING, CHINA, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Producer Yang Chuantong of the thriller Face to Face has been honored with the "Outstanding Production Technology Innovation Award" at the 6th Asia Chinese Film Festival. The award recognizes his groundbreaking use of technology in film production, signaling a new trend of technological innovation within the Chinese-language film industry.Founded in 2020 by the Hong Kong International Youth Film Festival Association (HKIYFFA), the Asian Chinese Film Festival has garnered significant attention. This year's festival featured hundreds of films from over 30 countries across five continents, with a jury composed of industry veterans from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Europe, and North America. In line with its mission to "Empower Youth, Light Up the Future," the festival champions technology's role in advancing cinematic art.Face to Face is a psychological thriller exploring themes of trauma, identity, and memory distortion. To visualize the psychological state of the main character in Face to Face, Yang and his team bypassed traditional post-production effects and used real-time rendering and dynamic algorithms to generate scenes with blurred, overlapping images and shifted colors directly on set.He also integrated the concept of "human-computer collaboration" into the production workflow. By using AI algorithms to handle repetitive tasks like color matching and shot classification, his team was able to focus on narrative and emotional expression, solving a common problem of inefficiency in post-production.Director of the film, Nan Guang, praised Mr. Yang for his creativity, stating, "His technological innovation brought an unprecedented visual impact to the film. By combining data science and cinematic art, he has redefined the role of a producer.”“Everything I did was to help viewers immerse themselves in the character's inner world," Yang said. His win marks more than a personal achievement-it signals a shift in Chinese-language cinema, where technological innovation is becoming increasingly intertwined from artistic vision.

