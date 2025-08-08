Helicopter Deployed To Contain Wildfire In Aghdara
A helicopter has been deployed to assist in extinguishing a wildfire in Aghdara, Azernews reports.
The blaze, which began overnight, broke out near the settlement of Sugovushan and has been partially contained. However, the fire continues to spread in the forested section of the mountain range, prompting authorities to escalate their response.
For the operation, an aviation unit helicopter, along with personnel from the State Fire Protection Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service, have been mobilized to the scene.
Firefighting operations are ongoing as crews work to bring the situation fully under control.
