Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Helicopter Deployed To Contain Wildfire In Aghdara

Helicopter Deployed To Contain Wildfire In Aghdara


2025-08-08 02:06:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A helicopter has been deployed to assist in extinguishing a wildfire in Aghdara, Azernews reports.

The blaze, which began overnight, broke out near the settlement of Sugovushan and has been partially contained. However, the fire continues to spread in the forested section of the mountain range, prompting authorities to escalate their response.

For the operation, an aviation unit helicopter, along with personnel from the State Fire Protection Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service, have been mobilized to the scene.

Firefighting operations are ongoing as crews work to bring the situation fully under control.

MENAFN08082025000195011045ID1109902070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search