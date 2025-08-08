Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-08 02:01:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
08 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 07 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 465.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 461.919667

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,340,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,405,643 have voting rights and 3,942,160 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 461.919667 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
558 463.00 11:01:34 LSE
187 462.00 11:04:29 LSE
590 462.00 11:04:46 LSE
187 462.00 11:04:55 LSE
674 461.50 11:08:23 LSE
190 460.50 11:13:27 LSE
83 460.50 11:13:27 LSE
187 462.00 11:29:56 LSE
187 462.00 11:30:09 LSE
18 462.00 11:32:34 LSE
1 462.00 11:32:34 LSE
15 462.00 11:32:34 LSE
1 462.00 11:32:34 LSE
187 462.00 11:38:06 LSE
300 462.00 11:49:21 LSE
263 462.00 11:59:23 LSE
36 462.00 11:59:23 LSE
195 461.50 12:12:50 LSE
187 463.00 12:28:44 LSE
200 463.00 12:50:05 LSE
105 463.00 12:51:01 LSE
36 463.00 12:51:01 LSE
199 462.50 12:58:02 LSE
293 463.00 13:16:24 LSE
187 465.00 13:21:18 LSE
504 465.00 13:22:46 LSE
434 465.50 13:28:53 LSE
167 465.00 13:28:53 LSE
46 465.00 13:28:53 LSE
192 464.50 13:29:41 LSE
187 464.00 13:40:47 LSE
31 463.50 13:57:46 LSE
157 463.50 13:57:46 LSE
187 464.00 14:32:00 LSE
87 464.00 14:38:33 LSE
100 464.00 14:38:33 LSE
83 463.00 14:44:01 LSE
187 462.50 14:58:11 LSE
155 462.50 14:58:11 LSE
101 462.50 14:58:11 LSE
16 462.50 14:58:11 LSE
4 462.50 14:58:11 LSE
287 461.50 15:02:16 LSE
500 462.00 15:05:52 LSE
168 461.50 15:08:15 LSE
21 461.50 15:08:15 LSE
10 460.50 15:19:06 LSE
177 460.50 15:19:06 LSE
202 461.00 15:35:47 LSE
202 461.00 15:35:47 LSE
202 461.00 15:35:47 LSE
92 461.00 15:35:47 LSE
110 461.00 15:35:47 LSE
164 461.00 15:35:47 LSE
38 461.00 15:35:47 LSE
202 461.00 15:35:47 LSE
35 461.00 15:35:47 LSE
40 461.00 15:35:57 LSE
7 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
155 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
279 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
21 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
130 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
51 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
77 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
125 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
129 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
73 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE
202 461.00 15:36:31 LSE
202 461.00 15:36:32 LSE
177 461.00 15:36:32 LSE
25 461.00 15:36:32 LSE
179 461.00 15:43:03 LSE
23 461.00 15:43:03 LSE
3 461.00 15:43:03 LSE
124 461.00 15:43:03 LSE
191 460.50 15:46:13 LSE
282 460.50 15:46:13 LSE
100 460.00 15:53:53 LSE
102 460.00 16:00:23 LSE
152 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
50 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
215 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
188 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
14 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
123 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
65 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
18 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
118 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
4 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
12 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
50 460.00 16:02:44 LSE
170 460.00 16:02:44 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


