08 August 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 07 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 465.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 461.919667

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,340,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,405,643 have voting rights and 3,942,160 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 461.919667 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 558 463.00 11:01:34 LSE 187 462.00 11:04:29 LSE 590 462.00 11:04:46 LSE 187 462.00 11:04:55 LSE 674 461.50 11:08:23 LSE 190 460.50 11:13:27 LSE 83 460.50 11:13:27 LSE 187 462.00 11:29:56 LSE 187 462.00 11:30:09 LSE 18 462.00 11:32:34 LSE 1 462.00 11:32:34 LSE 15 462.00 11:32:34 LSE 1 462.00 11:32:34 LSE 187 462.00 11:38:06 LSE 300 462.00 11:49:21 LSE 263 462.00 11:59:23 LSE 36 462.00 11:59:23 LSE 195 461.50 12:12:50 LSE 187 463.00 12:28:44 LSE 200 463.00 12:50:05 LSE 105 463.00 12:51:01 LSE 36 463.00 12:51:01 LSE 199 462.50 12:58:02 LSE 293 463.00 13:16:24 LSE 187 465.00 13:21:18 LSE 504 465.00 13:22:46 LSE 434 465.50 13:28:53 LSE 167 465.00 13:28:53 LSE 46 465.00 13:28:53 LSE 192 464.50 13:29:41 LSE 187 464.00 13:40:47 LSE 31 463.50 13:57:46 LSE 157 463.50 13:57:46 LSE 187 464.00 14:32:00 LSE 87 464.00 14:38:33 LSE 100 464.00 14:38:33 LSE 83 463.00 14:44:01 LSE 187 462.50 14:58:11 LSE 155 462.50 14:58:11 LSE 101 462.50 14:58:11 LSE 16 462.50 14:58:11 LSE 4 462.50 14:58:11 LSE 287 461.50 15:02:16 LSE 500 462.00 15:05:52 LSE 168 461.50 15:08:15 LSE 21 461.50 15:08:15 LSE 10 460.50 15:19:06 LSE 177 460.50 15:19:06 LSE 202 461.00 15:35:47 LSE 202 461.00 15:35:47 LSE 202 461.00 15:35:47 LSE 92 461.00 15:35:47 LSE 110 461.00 15:35:47 LSE 164 461.00 15:35:47 LSE 38 461.00 15:35:47 LSE 202 461.00 15:35:47 LSE 35 461.00 15:35:47 LSE 40 461.00 15:35:57 LSE 7 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 155 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 279 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 21 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 130 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 51 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 77 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 125 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 129 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 73 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 202 461.00 15:36:30 LSE 202 461.00 15:36:31 LSE 202 461.00 15:36:32 LSE 177 461.00 15:36:32 LSE 25 461.00 15:36:32 LSE 179 461.00 15:43:03 LSE 23 461.00 15:43:03 LSE 3 461.00 15:43:03 LSE 124 461.00 15:43:03 LSE 191 460.50 15:46:13 LSE 282 460.50 15:46:13 LSE 100 460.00 15:53:53 LSE 102 460.00 16:00:23 LSE 152 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 50 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 215 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 188 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 14 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 123 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 65 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 18 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 118 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 4 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 12 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 50 460.00 16:02:44 LSE 170 460.00 16:02:44 LSE

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

