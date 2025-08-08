Millet Market Size To Reach USD 19.4 Billion By 2033 Grow CAGR By 3.93%

The millet market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising health consciousness among consumers, government support and food security initiatives, and sustainability and climate resilience. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Millet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033 “, The global millet market size reached USD 13.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.93% during 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Our report includes:



Market Dynamics

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Competitive Analysis

Industry Segmentation Strategic Recommendations

Growth of the Millet Industry

Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers:

People are increasingly seeking healthier food options, and millets are gaining popularity due to their impressive nutritional profile. Packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals like iron and calcium, millets are gluten-free and have a low glycemic index, making them ideal for managing diabetes and obesity. For instance, India's Ministry of Agriculture reported that millet production reached 17.96 million tons recently, reflecting growing consumer demand. Companies like Nestlé India have tapped into this trend, launching millet-based products like a+ Masala Millet porridges, blending bajra with spices and vegetables. This surge in health-focused diets, especially among urban populations, is pushing millets into mainstream markets, with supermarkets and online retailers stocking more millet-based snacks and flours to meet demand.

Government Support and Food Security Initiatives:

Governments worldwide are promoting millets to enhance food security and support sustainable agriculture. In India, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries launched the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Millet-based Products with a budget of USD 96.8 million, encouraging farmers and manufacturers to boost production. The United Nations' declaration of the International Year of Millets significantly raised awareness, leading to increased cultivation in countries like India and China, which together account for roughly 48% of global millet output. These initiatives provide farmers with better seeds and technical support, while export programs, like India's push to markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are expanding millet's global reach. Such policies are making millets a staple in addressing malnutrition and climate-resilient farming.

Sustainability and Climate Resilience:

Millets are hardy crops that thrive in harsh conditions, requiring minimal water and flourishing in drought-prone areas. This makes them a go-to choice for sustainable farming as climate change impacts traditional crops like rice and wheat. In Africa, nations like Niger and Mali contribute over 40% of global millet consumption, driven by its adaptability to dryland agriculture. Research in Abu Dhabi recently identified a climate-resilient foxtail millet variety, boosting food security in arid regions. With global sales of organic food and beverages nearing 135 billion euros, millets fit perfectly into the organic farming trend due to their low soil fertility needs. This eco-friendly edge is attracting farmers and environmentally conscious consumers, fueling market growth.

Trends in the Global Millet Market

Surge in Millet-Based Processed Foods:

The global millet market is seeing a boom in processed products like snacks, cereals, and ready-to-eat meals. Consumers' busy lifestyles and demand for convenient, healthy options have led companies like ITC Limited to expand their millet-based product lines, including instant meals and snacks. In India, the ready-to-eat food market grew by 18% recently, with millet-based products playing a big role. Brands like Bonn Group have introduced millet-based breads, pizzas, and burgers, using ragi, bajra, and jowar for their nutritional punch. This trend is also evident globally, with Danone launching pearl millet-based dairy alternatives to cater to health-conscious and vegan consumers, making millets a versatile ingredient in modern diets.

Growing Popularity of Organic and Gluten-Free Millets:

Organic and gluten-free millets are gaining traction as consumers prioritize clean-label and allergy-friendly foods. The Research Institute of Organic Agriculture notes that organic farming now spans 188 countries, with millets being a top choice due to their drought resistance and low chemical needs. In North America, where the millet market is valued at USD 2.73 billion, brands like Bob's Red Mill are promoting gluten-free millet flours and grains for celiac and health-conscious consumers. This trend is also strong in Europe, where vegan populations are driving demand for organic millet snacks. India's export of organic millets reached USD 34.32 million recently, highlighting the global shift toward sustainable, health-focused diets.

Expansion of Online Retail for Millet Products:

Online retail is transforming how millets reach consumers, offering convenience and a wider range of products. E-commerce platforms are stocking everything from raw millet grains to value-added snacks, with brands like True Elements and Sresta Natural Bioproducts thriving online. In North America, online retail is the fastest-growing distribution channel, fueled by digitalization and consumer perks like free delivery and subscriptions. In India, over 500 millet-focused startups are leveraging e-commerce to meet rising demand, with exports to countries like the UAE and the USA growing steadily. This trend is making millets more accessible, especially in urban areas, and helping brands connect directly with health-conscious shoppers worldwide.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Millet Industry:



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Bayer AG

Brett-Young Seeds Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Ernst Conservation Seeds

Roundstone Native Seed Company Seedway LLC

Millet Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Product Type:



Pearl Millet

Finger Millet

Proso Millet Others

Pearl millet accounts for the majority of shares as it offers nutritional content like protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Breakup By Application:



Infant Food

Bakery Products

Beverages Others

Infant food dominates the market on account of the increasing focus on maintaining the enhanced health of babies.

Breakup By Distribution Channel:



Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Stores Others

Traditional grocery stores represent the majority of shares due to the diverse availability of products under one roof.

Breakup By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position owing to a large market for millet driven by the rising health consciousness among individuals.

