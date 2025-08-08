Consultai360 Launches To Empower Smbs With AI, Data, And Strategic Intelligence
To meet the urgent need for smarter, faster business transformation among small and medium businesses (SMBs), ConsultAI360 officially launches today. The innovative consulting service is designed to help SMBs unlock exponential growth by integrating artificial intelligence (AI), advanced data insights, and strategic decision-making frameworks.
With over 25 years of experience in business transformation, AI strategy, and operational excellence, Ashesh Shah-a veteran advisor and mentor to startups and enterprises alike-leads this initiative. He brings a visionary yet pragmatic approach to solving complex SMB challenges through automation, intelligence, and digital-first thinking.
“Most SMBs know they need to adopt AI and data tools, but don't know where to begin,” says Ashesh Shah.“ConsultAI360 simplifies that journey-by aligning technology with business goals and helping leaders make better decisions, faster.”
Why SMBs Need AI + Data + Strategy - Not Just Tools
While many AI tools promise automation and insights, SMBs often struggle to achieve tangible value. ConsultAI360 addresses this gap by offering a 360-degree approach-starting from opportunity discovery, through implementation, to ongoing strategic enablement.
Key Offerings Include:
AI readiness assessment and roadmap
Data maturity audit and quick wins
AI-powered decision intelligence solutions
Agentic AI for operational tasks and customer support
Strategy workshops to align growth with AI adoption
Advisory on AI ethics, risk, and compliance
From Confusion to Clarity: Helping SMBs Make Smarter Choices
Unlike generic consultancies, ConsultAI360 focuses solely on SMBs-understanding their agility, constraints, and need for rapid ROI. By blending strategic frameworks with practical AI applications, it helps business owners simplify complexity and gain clarity in decision-making.
Some of the key impact areas include:
Faster Quotation and Pricing Decisions
Improved Customer Experience and Personalization
AI-powered Account Receivable and Financial Insights
Smart Agent Tools for Daily Business Ops
Built for the Now - and the Next
The launch of ConsultAI360 comes at a time when AI adoption among SMBs is rising, yet over 60% report a lack of direction. With agentic AI models evolving rapidly and small businesses eager to stay competitive, this service aims to bridge that crucial gap.
“It's not about adding more tools; it's about unlocking better outcomes,” says Ashesh Shah.“AI should help you make sharper, faster decisions-not more complicated ones.”
Let's Make AI Work for You
Whether you're just beginning your AI journey or ready to scale it across departments, ConsultAI360 offers the expertise, strategy, and technology mindset to make AI work for your business.
About Ashesh Shah
Ashesh Shah is a visionary strategist and transformation leader who has worked with hundreds of organizations across India, the Middle East, the US, and Europe. A mentor with top incubators like Wadhwani Foundation and TiE Global, Ashesh brings hands-on expertise in building scalable models and harnessing AI to deliver real business outcomes.
To learn more or explore ConsultAI360 offerings, visit:
