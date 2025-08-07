Tetra Pak Shares 26Th Sustainability Report, Showcases Emission Reductions And Emphasizes Commitment To A Better Future

MENAFN - 3BL) DENTON, Texas, August 7, 2025 /3BL/ - Today, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada launches its local supplement to complement Tetra Pak's 26th Sustainability Report, which tracks the progress the company has made against its global sustainability agenda. It focuses on five interdependent areas: food systems, circularity, climate, nature and social sustainability.The company's global full-year 2024 Sustainability Report highlights a 25% reductionof greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain since 2019, marking a further five- percentage-point improvement since 2023. Within its own operations, the company has achieved a 54% reductionin GHG emissions since 2019 and reports 94% renewable energy consumption in its own operations, keeping the company on track to achieve net-zero GHG emissions in its own operations by 2030.Moreover, these environmental achievements go hand in hand with the company's continuous efforts to improve livelihoods and strengthen economies through the delivery of safe food everywhere.“Our resolute commitment to sustainability remains our North Star,” said Seth Teply, president and CEO, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada.“It's in that commitment where our true purpose lies. We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good for food, people and the planet.”Accompanying the organization's global report, originally released on June 5, is a supplement highlighting achievements in the U.S. and Canada during the same time period.

A sampling of achievements featured in the supplement include:



An expansion at Tetra Pak's Denton, Texas, converting factory increased its production capacity to 9.6 billion packs annually. This demonstrates the company's commitment to grow its facilities to meet demand for high-quality packaging.

A continued expansion of end markets for carton recycling. Together with Carton Council, Tetra Pak announced UPFACTORY California, a new recycling facility that is expected to recycle 1.5 million pounds of carton material every month, turning it into sustainable building materials.

The launch of Tetra Pak® Direct UHT in the U.S. and Canada to maximize process efficiency and flexibility while reducing energy and water usage. Compared with the Tetra Therm® Aseptic VTIS, it can save about 6% of the fresh water needed during production. The continued contribution to the vibrancy of Tetra Pak's community through local events, its Core Wellbeing employee wellness program and ElevateHER, Tetra Pak's employee resource group to support and connect women in the workplace.

To view the full report, click here . To view the U.S. and Canada supplement, click here .

1 From a 2019 baseline.

2 Scopes 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions, compared with a 2019 baseline.

3 Scopes 1, 2 and business travel, compared with a 2019 baseline.

4 Scopes 1, 2 and business travel, by reducing emissions and balancing residual emissions with removals.