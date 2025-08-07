403
Fleishmanhillard Names Rachel Catanach Global Corporate Affairs Head
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK – FleishmanHillard has named Rachel Catanach global managing director of corporate affairs, part of a broader restructuring of the practice as companies face growing reputational, regulatory, and operational challenges.
In her expanded role, Catanach will oversee the firm's corporate affairs offering across corporate reputation, financial and M&A communications, crisis and issues management, executive positioning, public affairs and geopolitical strategy, talent and transformation, and responsible business. She will also lead FleishmanHillard's Global Executive Advisory network and continue serving as head of the firm's New York and Boston offices.
As part of the new structure, FleishmanHillard also named Michael Moroney as managing director of corporate affairs for the Americas, Yvonne Park as managing director for APAC, and Hanning Kempe as managing director for EMEA.
“Rachel is a visionary leader who understands how to drive business results through modern, reputation-centered communications,” said JJ Carter, FleishmanHillard president and CEO.“Her leadership of corporate affairs will elevate the impact FH delivers to global clients navigating extraordinary uncertainty and strategic challenges.”
