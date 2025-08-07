Perpetuus AI Secures Strategic Investment To Accelerate Private AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perpetuus AI Ltd, a startup specialising in building secure, production-grade artificial intelligence systems for high-stakes and regulated industries, today announced that it has secured a strategic equity investment from JBAK Ltd, a private investment company.The funding will support Perpetuus AI's continued development of privacy-first AI platforms, with a focus on private cloud infrastructure, private LLM deployment, and secure model orchestration. These capabilities underpin the company's mission to deliver high-assurance solutions for sectors including materials science, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public infrastructure, and direct-to-consumer customer experience.“We're focused on building AI systems that meet the reliability and governance standards demanded in critical environments,” said Rob Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Perpetuus AI.“This investment enables us to expand our core platform whilst reinforcing our commitment to transparency, auditability, and data sovereignty.”Perpetuus AI's in-house engineering spans model development, retrieval-augmented generation, secure LLMs, and real-time data pipelines. Its platform is designed for organisations requiring trust, explainability, and operational control in AI deployments, from regulated industries to brand-sensitive consumer channels.JBAK's investment marks a key milestone as Perpetuus AI scales its infrastructure to support broader adoption of secure AI in both regulated and consumer-facing markets.About Perpetuus AIPerpetuus AI is an AI startup delivering production-ready artificial intelligence systems for complex, high-risk environments. Its platform supports clients across material science, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, government, direct-to-consumer sectors, and critical infrastructure, with a focus on secure private cloud and LLM deployments.Website: Perpetuus

