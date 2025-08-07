Police Conduct Raids On Bookshops Across Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A day after the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered the forfeiture of 25 books accused of promoting secessionist ideologies and inciting violence, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday launched valley-wide searches of bookstores to ensure compliance with the ban.

Police teams visited several bookstores in Srinagar, Sopore, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam and other towns, verifying inventory and removing any listed titles that had been declared as“forfeited” under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Officials said that the searches are being conducted as a preventive measure to ensure that no banned material remains in circulation or reaches the public domain.“Bookstore owners have been directed to cooperate and immediately report any stock of the listed books.”

The government on Wednesday announced the forfeiture of 25 books identified as promoting anti-national narratives, vilifying security forces and glorifying terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The move was taken in light of intelligence inputs and investigative reports pointing to the literature's role in radicalizing youth and promoting discord.

Books by authors such as Arundhati Roy, Piotr Balcerowicz, Hafsa Kanjwal, Christopher Snedden, Mohammad Yosuf Saraf and Essar Batool were among those banned.

Police have warned that any continued sale or possession of these banned publications would attract legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police in a statement issued to KNO, said that in compliance with Order No. Home-ISA/223/2025-11(7655892) dated August 5, 2025, raids were conducted in various bookshops for search and forfeiture of banned books across the district under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The objective of the operation was to identify, seize, and forfeit any literature that propagates or systematically disseminates false narratives, promotes secessionist ideologies, or otherwise poses a threat to the Sovereignty and Unity of India, a police spokesman said.

“These measures have been undertaken as part of a broader effort to counter subversive and anti-national content that could incite unrest or undermine National Integrity. The searches were conducted in a peaceful manner, and due legal process was followed,” police said.

Srinagar Police remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no material or content which endangers the security or integrity of the Nation is allowed to circulate among the general public, police said, adding that further action, if warranted, will be taken under law, as per the findings of the ongoing investigation.