TC Transcontinental Acquires Canva Group Businesses To Accelerate Growth Of Its In-Store Marketing Segment

Mirazed is recognized for its cutting-edge expertise in screen printing as well as large format digital printing, the production of promotional displays and point-of-purchase (POP) signage. Intergraphics specializes in industrial screen and digital printing. Together, these entities employ more than 200 skilled people and operate state-of-the-art production facilities that will significantly enhance TC Transcontinental's capabilities in Quebec and Western Canada.

“This second strategic acquisition in a matter of months not only broadens our offering, but also positions us to accelerate our growth in the in-demand segment of in-store marketing,” said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice President, Retail Services and Printing.“We are delighted to welcome the talented teams at Mirazed and Intergraphics, whose expertise will enrich our value proposition to our customers.”

During the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024, TC Transcontinental's in-store marketing activities generated revenues of over $200 million. This business has grown significantly in recent years through organic growth and acquisitions, relying on a Canada-wide network with over 1,200 employees.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America and in retail services in Canada and is Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French language educational publishing group. Founded in 1976, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,600 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.8 billion during the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at .

