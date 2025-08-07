Ambarella Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call To Be Held August 28, 2025
Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to register online in advance . Once registered, the dial-in numbers will be provided with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.
The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at:
About Ambarella
Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of edge AI and human vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
VP Corporate Development
408-636-2310
...
