Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
Revenues:
Voyage revenue
$ 146,268,745
$ 124,095,728
$ 255,928,545
$ 211,386,291
Charter revenue
6,850,141
3,846,797
16,843,140
18,877,824
Terminal & Stevedore Revenue
3,570,556
3,555,327
6,719,643
5,982,290
Total revenue
156,689,442
131,497,852
279,491,328
236,246,405
Expenses:
Voyage expense
77,781,913
61,150,855
138,089,095
98,265,519
Charter hire expense
31,423,415
32,685,075
49,064,085
59,827,925
Vessel operating expense
23,374,879
14,735,927
45,553,141
27,405,184
Terminal & Stevedore Expenses
2,686,320
2,828,398
5,237,661
4,907,585
General and administrative
7,171,840
5,029,696
14,446,333
12,307,699
Depreciation and amortization
10,597,483
7,453,675
20,520,975
14,890,148
Total expenses
153,035,850
123,883,626
272,911,290
217,604,060
Income from operations
3,653,592
7,614,226
6,580,038
18,642,345
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(6,028,255)
(3,812,783)
(12,174,199)
(7,663,513)
Interest income
291,647
665,362
736,025
1,540,446
Income attributable to Non-controlling interest recorded
-
119,950
-
(695,152)
Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net
(1,300,932)
(927,503)
(1,117,392)
4,156,836
Other income
483,882
334,248
876,788
678,172
Total other expense, net
(6,553,658)
(3,620,726)
(11,678,778)
(1,983,211)
Net (loss) income
(2,900,066)
3,993,500
(5,098,740)
16,659,134
Loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
157,950
(310,725)
375,747
(1,302,183)
Net (loss) income attributable to Pangaea Logistics
$ (2,742,116)
$ 3,682,775
$ (4,722,993)
$ 15,356,951
(Loss) earnings per common share:
Basic
$ (0.04)
$ 0.08
$ (0.07)
$ 0.34
Diluted
$ (0.04)
$ 0.08
$ (0.07)
$ 0.33
Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per
Basic
64,042,209
45,276,791
63,988,996
45,245,655
Diluted
64,042,209
46,028,902
63,988,996
45,922,272
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(unaudited)
|
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 59,252,910
$ 86,805,470
Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $6,526,398 and $5,492,901 at
49,325,656
42,370,830
Inventories
38,583,748
32,848,241
Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets
29,300,653
29,969,352
Vessel held for sale
7,545,828
-
Total current assets
184,008,795
191,993,893
Fixed assets, net
694,403,690
707,826,328
Right of use assets, net
27,911,848
28,771,531
Goodwill
3,104,800
3,104,800
Other non-current Assets
6,566,313
4,760,529
Total assets
$ 915,995,446
$ 936,457,081
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$ 61,401,165
$ 46,581,567
Affiliated Companies payable
61,694
1,181,015
Deferred revenue
18,491,044
15,447,488
Current portion of secured long-term debt
16,656,227
16,576,195
Current portion of financing obligations
25,438,710
25,267,105
Current portion of lease liabilities
2,843,750
2,843,750
Dividend payable
1,117,125
1,210,991
Total current liabilities
126,009,715
109,108,111
Secured long-term debt, net
104,712,469
112,720,545
Financing Obligations, net
217,110,667
229,529,792
Long-term liabilities - other
9,032,282
10,434,298
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 65,377,137
6,539
6,498
Additional paid-in capital
259,733,610
258,659,972
Retained earnings
154,612,941
169,155,149
Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity
414,353,090
427,821,619
Non-controlling interests
44,777,223
46,842,716
Total stockholders' equity
459,130,313
474,664,335
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 915,995,446
$ 936,457,081
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Operating activities
Net (loss) income
$ (5,098,740)
$ 16,659,134
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization expense
20,520,975
14,890,148
Amortization of deferred financing costs
610,839
399,259
Amortization of prepaid rent
59,883
60,933
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
1,117,392
(4,156,836)
Income from equity method investee
(876,788)
(678,172)
Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest recorded as other long-term liability
-
695,152
Provision for doubtful accounts
1,065,911
837,063
Drydocking costs
(11,945,125)
(3,154,809)
Share-based compensation
2,080,781
1,667,350
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(8,020,737)
5,722,145
Inventories
(5,735,507)
(12,333,624)
Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets
(355,235)
(2,426,074)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
13,571,953
5,339,639
Deferred revenue
3,043,556
(5,565,789)
Net cash provided by operating activities
10,039,158
17,955,519
Investing activities
Purchase of vessels and vessel improvements
(222,988)
(498,982)
Advances for vessel purchases
-
(8,500,000)
Purchase of fixed assets and equipment
(1,346,003)
(140,018)
Contributions to non-consolidated subsidiaries and other investments
(842,307)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,411,298)
(9,139,000)
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
-
17,600,000
Payments of finance leases
(1,421,874)
(3,135,475)
Payments of financing fees and issuance costs
-
(866,801)
Payments of long-term debt
(8,269,173)
(25,573,461)
Payments of financing obligations
(12,601,538)
(4,189,161)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(1,941,667)
(2,333,334)
Cash dividends paid
(9,939,066)
(9,409,198)
Payments to repurchase ordinary shares
(1,007,102)
-
Payments to non-controlling interest
-
(2,000,000)
Net cash used in financing activities
(35,180,420)
(29,907,430)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(27,552,560)
(21,090,911)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
86,805,470
99,037,866
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 59,252,910
$ 77,946,955
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Transportation and Service Revenue
|
Gross Profit
$ 10,864,628
$ 12,671,400
$ 21,093,045
$ 31,005,001
Add:
|
Vessel Depreciation and Amortization
10,558,287
7,426,197
20,454,301
14,835,191
Net transportation and service revenue
$ 21,422,915
$ 20,097,597
$ 41,547,346
$ 45,840,192
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net (loss) income
(2,900,066)
3,993,500
(5,098,740)
16,659,134
Interest expense, net
5,736,608
3,147,421
11,438,174
6,123,067
Income attributable to Non-controlling interest recorded as
-
(119,950)
-
695,152
Depreciation and amortization
10,597,483
7,453,675
20,520,975
14,890,148
EBITDA
13,434,025
14,474,646
26,860,409
38,367,501
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|
Share-based compensation
549,181
528,673
2,080,781
1,667,350
Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net
1,300,932
927,503
1,117,392
(4,156,836)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 15,284,138
$ 15,930,822
$ 30,058,582
$ 35,878,015
|
(Loss) earnings per common share:
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions
$ (2,742,116)
$ 3,682,775
$ (4,722,993)
$ 15,356,951
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -
64,042,209
45,276,791
63,988,996
45,245,655
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -
64,042,209
46,028,902
63,988,996
45,922,272
|
Basic net (loss) income per share
$ (0.04)
$ 0.08
$ (0.07)
$ 0.34
Diluted net (loss) income per share
$ (0.04)
$ 0.08
$ (0.07)
$ 0.33
|
Adjusted EPS
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions
$ (2,742,116)
$ 3,682,775
$ (4,722,993)
$ 15,356,951
Non-GAAP
|
Add:
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments
1,300,932
927,503
1,117,392
(4,156,836)
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Pangaea
$ (1,441,184)
$ 4,610,278
$ (3,605,601)
$ 11,200,115
|
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
64,042,209
45,276,791
63,988,996
45,245,655
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
64,042,209
46,028,902
63,988,996
45,922,272
|
Adjusted EPS - basic
$ (0.02)
$ 0.10
$ (0.06)
$ 0.25
Adjusted EPS - diluted
$ (0.02)
$ 0.10
$ (0.06)
$ 0.24
We use non-GAAP financial measures for internal financial and operational decision making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our core business. Our management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our core business by excluding charges that are not incurred in the normal course of business. Non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal planning and comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance and operational results of our core business.
Gross Profit. Gross profit represents total revenue less net transportation and service revenue and less vessel depreciation and amortization.
Net transportation and service revenue . Net transportation and service revenue represents total revenue less the total direct costs of transportation and services, which includes charter hire, voyage and vessel operating expenses and terminal & stevedore expenses. Net transportation and service revenue is included because it is used by management and certain investors to measure performance by comparison to other logistic service providers. Net transportation and service revenue is not an item recognized by the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other indicator of a company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. Pangaea's definition of net transportation and service revenue used here may not be comparable to an operating measure used by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, loss on impairment, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, share-based compensation, other non-operating income and/or expense and other non-recurring items, if any. Earnings per share represents net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. plus, when applicable, loss on sale of vessel, loss on sale and leaseback of vessel, loss on impairment of vessel, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, and certain non-recurring charges, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock.
There are limitations related to the use of net revenue versus income from operations, adjusted EBITDA versus income from operations, and adjusted EPS versus EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP. In particular, Pangaea's definition of adjusted EBITDA used here are not comparable to EBITDA.
The table set forth above provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented during the period to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL ) and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Pangaea" or the "Company") provides seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services as well as terminal and stevedoring services. Pangaea utilizes its logistics expertise to service a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, port and terminal operations, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and vessel technical management. Learn more at .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors, as well as other risks that have been included in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at .
