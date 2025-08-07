Greenalia Secures $50 Million Upsizing On Existing 3-Year Credit Facilities From IMM Investment And NH Investment & Securities

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenalia S.A. (the "Company" or "Greenalia"), a leading Spanish developer of renewable power projects, has closed on a $50 million upsizing of its existing three-year credit facilities from IMM Investment Hong Kong ("IMM") and NH Investment & Securities ("NH") to support the development of its solar and wind project pipeline in the U.S. Greenalia Power US Advanced II, LLC ("Greenalia US" or the "Borrower") is a subsidiary of Greenalia that acquires, develops, constructs and operates utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage projects in the U.S.

IMM and NH are investors headquartered in South Korea; their commitments reinforce both the strong institutional and international interest in Greenalia's U.S. portfolio.

PEI Global Partners served as Financial Advisor to the Company. Holland & Knight acted as Borrower's Counsel. Norton Rose Fulbright acted as Lenders' Counsel. Nomura Securities International, Inc. continues to serve as Lead Arranger for the facilities and Nomura Corporate Funding Americas, LLC continues to serve as Administrative Agent for the facilities.

The upsizing reflects continued confidence in Greenalia's strategy and the strength of its U.S. pipeline. The proceeds from the upsizing will be used to support Greenalia's ~1.9 GWDC ERCOT portfolio, particularly by financing project equipment, providing support for project letters of credit and funding other development and construction expenses. Moreover, the upsizing builds on recent positive developments around Greenalia's first asset, the 430 MWDC Misae II solar project, for which Greenalia recently secured ~$388 million of senior project financing from MUFG and Nomura.

"We are excited to partner with Greenalia to accelerate the global expansion of this leading renewable energy development platform," commented Youngjoon Lee, CEO and Managing Partner of IMM HK. "This investment underscores our commitment to channeling innovative capital into critical enablers of energy transition."

About Greenalia S.A.

Greenalia S.A. is a global renewable focused IPP and the parent company of Greenalia Power US Advanced II, LLC. The company uses wind, sun, and forestry biomass from certified plantations' remains to generate and store energy in harmony with nature, providing employment and innovation across Europe and the United States. The company's main activity is the generation of renewable energy, being present in six technologies: onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, biomass, storage and hydrogen.

About PEI

PEI Global Partners Holdings LLC ("PEI") is an independent, closely held investment bank specializing in the power, energy, and infrastructure sectors, with offices in New York City and Tampa. PEI advises financial sponsors, developers and corporate clients on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, financings, private placements, and other strategic transactions. PEI conducts securities transactions through its wholly owned broker-dealer subsidiary PEI Global Partners LLC, which is regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation. For more information on PEI, please visit .

About Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit .

About IMM Investment Hong Kong

IMM Investment Hong Kong is the overseas investment arm of IMM Investment Corp., a leading Korean alternative investment manager founded in 1999 with a diversified portfolio across infrastructure, growth equity, and innovation-driven investments. Since 2019, the Hong Kong office has been successfully implementing the group's sector-agnostic global investment strategy across North America, Europe, Asia, and MENA with a focus on high-growth opportunities and clean energy transition investments. For more information, visit .

About NH Investment & Securities

NH Investment & Securities is one of South Korea's largest financial services firms, offering a full suite of investment banking, wealth management, and brokerage solutions. As a core subsidiary of NongHyup Financial Group, NH focuses on delivering innovative financing, capital markets, and advisory services to a global client base. With offices across Asia, Europe, and North America, NH leverages deep market insights and a strong domestic footprint to connect global capital with Korean and international investment opportunities. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Greenalia

