ATN Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results Reaffirms 2025 Outlook

Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 8%

Grew total high-speed subscribers by 1%

Second-quarter revenues declined 1% to $181.3 million

Second quarter operating income decreased to $0.2 million

Second quarter net loss was $(7.0) million, or $(0.56) per share

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 6% to $45.8 million

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year-to-date period increased 2% to $59.8 million

Capital expenditures for the year-to-date period were $42.0 million (net of $45.9 million reimbursements) Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.58x on June 30, 2025

Reaffirmed Outlook for Full Year 2025

Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with last year's result of $725 million

Adjusted EBITDA2 is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year result of $184 million

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements) Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2.54x at the end of 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Friday, August 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET; web participant link: BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer “Our second quarter results were in line with our expectations and reflect the steps we're taking to optimize our cost structure and execute on our long-term strategy. Internationally, our segment results reflect our efforts to enhance our mobile networks and service quality to support higher data usage, grow our post-paid subscriber base and gain incremental operational efficiency. In the U.S., the wind-down of subsidy programs and our transition away from legacy consumer service technologies continues to impact year-over-year revenue performance. However, we are beginning to see sequential improvements as our focus on delivering best-in-class carrier and enterprise solutions and expanding the deployment of fiber and fiber-fed fixed-wireless in markets where we have durable consumer footholds, is generating positive traction. “Across the business, our focus on simplification, operational stability, and disciplined capital allocation is driving stronger cash generation. These improvements provide a solid foundation as we move into the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Consolidated revenues were $181.3 million in the second quarter, down 1% versus $183.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the wind-down of subsidy programs and the exit from legacy consumer solutions partially offset by an increase in construction revenue during the quarter. Operating income was $0.2 million in the second quarter versus $24.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-ago quarter benefited from a net gain of $15.9 million from the disposition of assets versus the current year quarter loss of $2.7 million. Cost containment efforts resulted in a reduction in selling, general and administrative costs, which partially offset restructuring and reorganization expenses totaling $4.9 million in the current quarter. Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the second quarter of 2025 was $(7.0) million, or $(0.56) loss per share versus a net income attributable to ATN stockholders of $9.0 million, or $0.50 income per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, down 6% from $48.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Segment Operating Results (in Thousands) The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.



For Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 94,894 $ 95,357 $ 86,406 $ 87,924 $ - $ - $ 181,300 $ 183,281 Mobility 26,323 26,811 8 769 - - 26,331 27,580 Fixed 61,749 62,215 51,359 52,491 - - 113,108 114,706 Carrier Services 3,423 3,636 29,806 30,056 - - 33,229 33,692 Construction - - 2,216 820 - - 2,216 820 All other 3,399 2,695 3,017 3,788 - - 6,416 6,483 Operating Income (Loss) $ 16,221 $ 32,405 $ (5,533 ) $ 884 $ (10,455 ) $ (8,973 ) $ 233 $ 24,316 EBITDA (2) $ 31,626 $ 48,934 $ 13,292 $ 21,811 $ (9,596 ) $ (8,926 ) $ 35,322 $ 61,819 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 33,274 $ 33,285 $ 18,262 $ 21,919 $ (5,744 ) $ (6,534 ) $ 45,792 $ 48,670 Capital Expenditures** $ 9,466 $ 12,035 $ 11,718 $ 13,540 $ - $ 238 $ 21,184 $ 25,813 For Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 189,390 $ 188,416 $ 171,204 $ 181,660 $ - $ - $ 360,594 $ 370,076 Mobility 52,363 52,848 46 1,606 - - 52,409 54,454 Fixed 123,115 123,536 103,019 110,376 - - 226,134 233,912 Carrier Services 7,326 7,209 59,033 60,109 - - 66,359 67,318 Construction - - 3,262 2,406 - - 3,262 2,406 All other 6,586 4,823 5,844 7,163 - - 12,430 11,986 Operating Income (Loss) $ 30,970 $ 44,090 $ (7,948 ) $ 1,482 $ (20,122 ) $ (16,682 ) $ 2,900 $ 28,890 EBITDA (2) $ 62,004 $ 76,993 $ 30,135 $ 42,275 $ (18,397 ) $ (16,557 ) $ 73,742 $ 102,711 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 65,665 $ 62,558 $ 35,774 $ 42,622 $ (11,308 ) $ (12,992 ) $ 90,131 $ 92,188 Capital Expenditures** $ 20,269 $ 28,951 $ 21,745 $ 31,300 $ 2 $ 1,579 $ 42,016 $ 61,830

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.

**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Q2 2025 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 vs. Q2 2024 High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed 427,500 427,300 426,100 399,500 396,100 8 % High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers 141,900 141,300 140,800 141,100 140,600 1 % Broadband Homes Passed 803,400 801,500 800,900 798,400 798,300 1 % Broadband Customers 200,300 199,800 203,200 205,900 211,400 -5 % Fiber Route Miles 11,957 11,944 11,921 11,901 11,880 1 % International Mobile Subscribers Pre-Paid 332,300 332,300 329,300 336,400 339,000 -2 % Post-Paid 60,200 59,600 59,500 58,700 57,900 4 % Total 392,500 391,900 388,800 395,100 396,900 -1 % Blended Churn 3.09 % 3.32 % 3.51 % 3.47 % 3.44 %

*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2025, increased to $113.3 million and total debt was $583.4 million, versus $89.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $557.4 million of total debt on December 31, 2024. The Company's Net Debt 3 ratio was 2.58x on June 30, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $59.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $58.4 million in the prior year period primarily the result of working capital improvements.

Capital expenditures for the six months ending June 30, 2025 were $42.0 million net of $45.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures compared to $61.8 million net of $46.2 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends increased 15% to $0.275 per share and were paid on July 7, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

Share repurchases, in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

2025 Business Outlook

“As we enter the second half of the year, we remain focused on disciplined execution and delivering on our strategic priorities,” said Martin.“While revenue reflects the impact of the discontinued subsidy programs and the exit of services based on legacy technologies in our U.S. business, we're seeing improved operational efficiency across the organization. Our teams are managing costs effectively, capital spending remains aligned with our expectations, and we believe we are well-positioned to meet our full-year objectives. With continued focus, we are reaffirming our 2025 guidance and remain confident in our ability to generate long-term value.”

ATN reaffirmed its expectations for the Full Year 2025:



Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with 2024's result of $725 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 is expected to be essentially flat with 2024's result of $184 million

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements) compared with the full year 2024 total of $110.4 million Net Debt Ratio 3 is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024's result of 2.54x

For the Company's full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company's expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.

Conference Call Information

Call Date : Friday, August 8, 2025

Call Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link:

Live Call Participant Link :

Webcast Link Instructions

You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the“Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at . A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the“Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers, and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company's core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company's own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company's future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company's services and industry trends; the Company's liquidity; the expansion of the Company's customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management's plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company's operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company's subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company's businesses, which may impact the Company's telecommunications licenses, the Company's revenue and the Company's operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company's various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company's reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company's network infrastructure; (5) the Company's ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company's major carrier customers; (6) the Company's ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company's network capacity and customer service system to support the Company's customer growth; (8) the Company's ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company's networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company's continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company's ability to successfully grow its US Telecom businesses through carrier mobility and broadband and consumer-based broadband services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company's operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company's ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company's ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A“Risk Factors” of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,965 $ 73,393 Restricted cash 14,350 15,851 Customer receivable 8,184 7,986 Other current assets 206,253 211,931 Total current assets 327,752 309,161 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,010,631 1,040,193 Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,299 99,427 Customer receivable - long term 39,052 41,030 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 120,045 130,144 Other assets 107,227 107,148 Total assets $ 1,707,006 $ 1,727,103 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 14,851 $ 8,226 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 8,221 8,031 Taxes payable 11,080 8,234 Current portion of lease liabilities 15,231 16,188 Other current liabilities 219,641 226,635 Total current liabilities 269,024 267,314 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 568,548 $ 549,130 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 32,000 36,203 Lease liabilities 78,784 77,469 Other long-term liabilities 112,163 125,233 Total liabilities 1,060,519 1,055,349 Redeemable non-controlling interests 78,715 76,303 Stockholders' equity: Total ATN International, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 458,719 489,493 Non-controlling interests 109,053 105,958 Total stockholders' equity 567,772 595,451 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 1,707,006 $ 1,727,103





Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Communications services $ 174,874 $ 177,365 $ 348,905 $ 358,633 Construction 2,216 820 3,262 2,406 Other 4,210 5,096 8,427 9,037 Total revenue 181,300 183,281 360,594 370,076 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 77,165 76,137 155,389 156,527 Cost of construction revenue 2,183 813 3,684 2,382 Selling, general and administrative 56,160 57,661 111,390 118,979 Stock-based compensation 2,685 2,781 4,590 4,690 Transaction-related charges 193 - 1,628 19 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 4,907 - 6,737 1,190 Depreciation 33,863 35,558 68,390 69,897 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,226 1,945 2,452 3,924 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers 2,685 (15,930 ) 3,434 (16,422 ) Total operating expenses 181,067 158,965 357,694 341,186 Operating income (loss) 233 24,316 2,900 28,890 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (12,678 ) (12,196 ) (24,356 ) (23,271 ) Other income (expense) (591 ) (579 ) (3,158 ) (406 ) Other income (expense), net (13,269 ) (12,775 ) (27,514 ) (23,677 ) Loss before income taxes (13,036 ) 11,541 (24,614 ) 5,213 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,776 ) 204 (3,967 ) 1,822 Net income (loss) (9,260 ) 11,337 (20,647 ) 3,391 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 2,234 (2,334 ) 4,693 (701 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (7,026 ) $ 9,003 $ (15,954 ) $ 2,690 Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ (0.56 ) $ 0.50 $ (1.25 ) $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ (0.56 ) $ 0.50 $ (1.25 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,223 15,254 15,177 15,346 Diluted 15,223 15,255 15,177 15,346





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (20,647 ) $ 3,391 Depreciation 68,390 69,897 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 2,452 3,924 Provision for doubtful accounts 4,135 2,855 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,435 1,249 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers 3,434 (16,422 ) Stock-based compensation 4,590 4,690 Deferred income taxes (5,432 ) (2,550 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments (133 ) (218 ) Decrease in customer receivable 1,780 1,418 Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 1,666 273 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (1,827 ) (10,097 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 59,843 58,410 Capital expenditures (42,016 ) (61,830 ) Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (45,906 ) (46,198 ) Amounts received 41,364 43,686 Net proceeds from sale of assets 221 17,910 Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments 701 162 Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets - (573 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,636 ) (46,843 ) Dividends paid on common stock (7,279 ) (7,421 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,404 ) (2,116 ) Finance lease payments (974 ) (915 ) Term loan - repayments (3,314 ) (12,112 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (280 ) (974 ) Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 41,000 75,000 Revolving credit facilities – repayments (13,000 ) (40,002 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility - 3,700 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (4,071 ) (3,709 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (770 ) (1,932 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan - (10,000 ) Purchases of noncontrolling interests (44 ) - Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 9,864 (481 ) Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,071 11,086 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 89,244 62,167 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 113,315 $ 73,253





Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 4,857 $ 8 $ - $ 4,865 Consumer 21,466 - - 21,466 Total $ 26,323 $ 8 $ - $ 26,331 Fixed Business $ 18,416 $ 28,854 $ - $ 47,270 Consumer 43,333 22,505 - 65,838 Total $ 61,749 $ 51,359 $ - $ 113,108 Carrier Services $ 3,423 $ 29,806 $ - $ 33,229 Other 2,088 118 - 2,206 Total Communications Services $ 93,583 $ 81,291 $ - $ 174,874 Construction $ - $ 2,216 $ - $ 2,216 Managed services $ 1,311 $ 2,899 $ - $ 4,210 Total Other $ 1,311 $ 2,899 $ - $ 4,210 Total Revenue $ 94,894 $ 86,406 $ - $ 181,300 Depreciation $ 15,154 $ 17,850 $ 859 $ 33,863 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 251 $ 975 $ - $ 1,226 Total operating expenses $ 78,673 $ 91,939 $ 10,455 $ 181,067 Operating income (loss) $ 16,221 $ (5,533 ) $ (10,455 ) $ 233 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (2,307 ) $ 4,541 $ - $ 2,234 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 31,626 $ 13,292 $ (9,596 ) $ 35,322 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 33,274 $ 18,262 $ (5,744 ) $ 45,792 Balance Sheet Data (at June 30, 2025): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 66,726 $ 44,865 $ 1,724 $ 113,315 Total current assets 164,452 153,829 9,471 327,752 Fixed assets, net 455,402 548,040 7,189 1,010,631 Total assets 701,302 914,121 91,583 1,707,006 Total current liabilities 100,323 132,017 36,684 269,024 Total debt, including current portion 64,900 320,474 198,025 583,399 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued) ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 4,932 $ 68 $ - $ 5,000 Consumer 21,879 701 - 22,580 Total $ 26,811 $ 769 $ - $ 27,580 Fixed Business $ 18,715 $ 30,817 $ - $ 49,532 Consumer 43,500 21,674 - 65,174 Total $ 62,215 $ 52,491 $ - $ 114,706 Carrier Services $ 3,636 $ 30,056 $ - $ 33,692 Other 1,045 342 - 1,387 Total Communications Services $ 93,707 $ 83,658 $ - $ 177,365 Construction $ - $ 820 $ - $ 820 Managed services $ 1,650 $ 3,446 $ - $ 5,096 Total Other $ 1,650 $ 3,446 $ - $ 5,096 Total Revenue $ 95,357 $ 87,924 $ - $ 183,281 Depreciation $ 16,277 $ 19,234 $ 47 $ 35,558 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 252 $ 1,693 $ - $ 1,945 Total operating expenses $ 62,952 $ 87,040 $ 8,973 $ 158,965 Operating income (loss) $ 32,405 $ 884 $ (8,973 ) $ 24,316 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (5,137 ) $ 2,803 $ - $ (2,334 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 48,934 $ 21,811 $ (8,926 ) $ 61,819 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 33,285 $ 21,919 $ (6,534 ) $ 48,670 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 35,231 $ 51,604 $ 2,408 $ 89,243 Total current assets 129,866 168,754 10,541 309,161 Fixed assets, net 466,861 565,625 7,707 1,040,193 Total assets 675,642 957,914 93,547 1,727,103 Total current liabilities 85,588 147,490 34,236 267,314 Total debt, including current portion 59,850 316,242 181,264 557,356 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 9,706 $ 46 $ - $ 9,752 Consumer 42,657 - - 42,657 Total $ 52,363 $ 46 $ - $ 52,409 Fixed Business $ 36,909 $ 58,099 $ - $ 95,008 Consumer 86,206 44,920 - 131,126 Total $ 123,115 $ 103,019 $ - $ 226,134 Carrier Services $ 7,326 $ 59,033 $ - $ 66,359 Other 3,829 174 - 4,003 Total Communications Services $ 186,633 $ 162,272 $ - $ 348,905 Construction $ - $ 3,262 $ - $ 3,262 Managed services $ 2,757 $ 5,670 $ - $ 8,427 Total Other $ 2,757 $ 5,670 $ - $ 8,427 Total Revenue $ 189,390 $ 171,204 $ - $ 360,594 Depreciation $ 30,531 $ 36,134 $ 1,725 $ 68,390 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 503 $ 1,949 $ - $ 2,452 Total operating expenses $ 158,420 $ 179,152 $ 20,122 $ 357,694 Operating income (loss) $ 30,970 $ (7,948 ) $ (20,122 ) $ 2,900 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (3,781 ) $ 8,475 $ - $ 4,694 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 62,004 $ 30,135 $ (18,397 ) $ 73,742 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 65,665 $ 35,774 $ (11,308 ) $ 90,131 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued) ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 9,740 $ 141 $ - $ 9,881 Consumer 43,108 1,465 - 44,573 Total $ 52,848 $ 1,606 $ - $ 54,454 Fixed Business $ 37,247 $ 65,783 $ - $ 103,030 Consumer 86,289 44,593 - 130,882 Total $ 123,536 $ 110,376 $ - $ 233,912 Carrier Services $ 7,209 $ 60,109 $ - $ 67,318 Other 1,863 1,086 - 2,949 Total Communications Services $ 185,456 $ 173,177 $ - $ 358,633 Construction $ - $ 2,406 $ - $ 2,406 Managed services $ 2,960 $ 6,077 $ - $ 9,037 Total Other $ 2,960 $ 6,077 $ - $ 9,037 Total Revenue $ 188,416 $ 181,660 $ - $ 370,076 Depreciation $ 32,400 $ 37,372 $ 125 $ 69,897 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 503 $ 3,421 $ - $ 3,924 Total operating expenses $ 144,326 $ 180,178 $ 16,682 $ 341,186 Operating income (loss) $ 44,090 $ 1,482 $ (16,682 ) $ 28,890 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (6,574 ) $ 5,872 $ - $ (702 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 76,993 $ 42,275 $ (16,557 ) $ 102,711 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 62,558 $ 42,622 $ (12,992 ) $ 92,188 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments





Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 16,221 $ (5,533 ) $ (10,455 ) $ 233 Depreciation expense 15,154 17,850 859 33,863 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251 975 - 1,226 EBITDA $ 31,626 $ 13,292 $ (9,596 ) $ 35,322 Stock-based compensation 141 50 2,494 2,685 Transaction-related charges - - 193 193 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,385 2,357 1,165 4,907 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers 122 2,563 - 2,685 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 33,274 $ 18,262 $ (5,744 ) $ 45,792 For the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 32,405 $ 884 $ (8,973 ) $ 24,316 Depreciation expense 16,277 19,234 47 35,558 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 252 1,693 - 1,945 EBITDA $ 48,934 $ 21,811 $ (8,926 ) $ 61,819 Stock-based compensation 193 196 2,392 2,781 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers (15,842 ) (88 ) - (15,930 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 33,285 $ 21,919 $ (6,534 ) $ 48,670 For the six months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 30,970 $ (7,948 ) $ (20,122 ) $ 2,900 Depreciation expense 30,531 36,134 1,725 68,390 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 503 1,949 - 2,452 EBITDA $ 62,004 $ 30,135 $ (18,397 ) $ 73,742 Stock-based compensation 357 127 4,106 4,590 Transaction-related charges - - 1,628 1,628 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 2,891 2,491 1,355 6,737 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers 413 3,021 - 3,434 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 65,665 $ 35,774 $ (11,308 ) $ 90,131 For the six months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 44,090 $ 1,482 $ (16,682 ) 28,890 Depreciation expense 32,400 37,372 125 69,897 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 503 3,421 - 3,924 EBITDA $ 76,993 $ 42,275 $ (16,557 ) $ 102,711 Stock-based compensation 217 327 4,146 4,690 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,190 - - 1,190 Transaction-related charges - - 19 19 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers (15,842 ) 20 (600 ) (16,422 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 62,558 $ 42,622 $ (12,992 ) $ 92,188





Table 6 ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 14,851 $ 8,226 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 568,548 549,130 Total debt $ 583,399 $ 557,356 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 113,315 89,244 Net Debt $ 470,084 $ 468,112 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 182,027 $ 184,084 Net Debt Ratio 2.58 2.54 * Excludes Customer receivable credit facility

1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 For the Company's Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company's expected Adjusted EBITDA

3 Please see“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.



