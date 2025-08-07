Energy America Announces Strategic Expansion Into Saudi Arabia To Support Kingdom's Vision 2030 Clean Energy Goals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Energy America , a leading U.S.-based solar technology and energy infrastructure company, proudly announces its formal entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through strategic partnerships and investment alignment, Energy America is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by delivering advanced solar, energy storage, and hybrid power solutions to help accelerate the nation's clean energy transformation.This expansion marks a significant milestone in Energy America's global strategy, bringing American-made, FEOC-compliant technology and fully integrated project capabilities to one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets.Advancing Vision 2030 Through Integrated Power InfrastructureAs Saudi Arabia moves toward achieving 50% renewable energy generation by 2030, Energy America will play a key role in the deployment of:Utility-Scale Solar Farms (50MW–2GW)Grid-Integrated Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)Hybrid Gas + Solar Power StationsTransmission & Distribution (T&D) ModernizationDesert-Hardened PV Module DeploymentEnergy America's manufacturing platform will offer high-efficiency modules ranging from 580W to 750W, optimized for the Kingdom's climate and energy goals.Localization and Strategic CollaborationEnergy America is in active discussions with government ministries, private developers, and sovereign investors in Saudi Arabia to establish a long-term presence and contribute to industrial localization targets. Key partnership initiatives include:Co-manufacturing and localized assemblyJoint ventures for solar + storage projectsWorkforce training and engineering transfer programsCapital partnerships for EPC development and infrastructure deliveryThe company will align with Kingdom regulations and U.S. federal compliance frameworks - including full FEOC compliance, transparent traceability, and clean supply chain controls - making its solutions eligible for global financing and export support.Powered by U.S. Engineering, Built for the GulfWith over 5GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and an international project development pipeline exceeding 10GW, Energy America offers end-to-end capabilities for clean power deployment. From engineering and procurement to utility-scale execution and long-term O&M, the company is positioned to deliver turnkey solutions to support Saudi Arabia's long-term electrification and sustainability goals.“Our mission is to be a trusted infrastructure partner to the Kingdom - enabling economic diversification, energy resilience, and industrial development,” said Zoheb Khan, Vice President of Global Strategy at Energy America.“We are here to invest, localize, and deliver.”Current Focus and Market Entry ProjectsEnergy America is actively pursuing utility and industrial power plant opportunities across central and western Saudi Arabia. Initial project interests include:Deployment of high-wattage PV modules for solar parks and smart citiesIntegration of graphene-based energy storage for grid stabilityCollaborations with leading Saudi EPC firms and financiersSupport for NEOM, Red Sea Project, and other mega-infrastructure developmentsAbout Energy AmericaEnergy America is a U.S.-based renewable energy company delivering vertically integrated solutions across solar, battery storage, and grid modernization. With advanced R&D, a global EPC team (Ganymede Utilities), and a rapidly expanding U.S. manufacturing base, Energy America provides high-performance energy systems to governments, utilities, and developers across North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.Website:Saudi Inquiries: ...Media Contact: ...

