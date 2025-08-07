Nexstratus Welcomes Dr. John P. Gassler As Strategic Advisor To Advance Healthcare Innovation

NexStratus names Dr. John P. Gassler as Strategic Advisor to help drive AI-powered innovation in hospital operations and value-based healthcare.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NexStratus, a pioneering intelligence platform transforming hospital operations and supply chain logistics, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. John P. Gassler as Strategic Advisor.Dr. Gassler brings more than two decades of clinical and operational leadership to NexStratus, with a unique perspective at the intersection of academic medicine, payer policy, and value-based healthcare transformation. As an interventional cardiologist and educator, he spent the first 15 years of his career leading patient-centered innovation within academic hospital systems-designing and implementing programs such as the Rapid Access Cardiac Evaluation initiative for emergency chest pain patients and a multidisciplinary cardio-pulmonary consult service for transplant candidates. His initiatives have streamlined care delivery, improved patient safety, and introduced evidence-based protocols, including a comprehensive anticoagulation management program and high-sensitivity troponin protocols that reduced unnecessary testing and accelerated clinical decision-making across multiple hospitals.Transitioning into healthcare administration, Dr. Gassler led utilization management efforts at MVP and currently serves as the primary cardiology expert at Cigna. In these roles, he has shaped evidence-based policy across multiple payer lines, advanced cost-containment strategies aligned with clinical best practices, and advised on the integration of emerging technologies such as virtual cardiology and remote monitoring.“Dr. Gassler embodies the mission at the heart of NexStratus: a relentless drive to fix healthcare by bridging the real-world needs of clinicians, patients, and payers,” said Grant Kaley, CEO of NexStratus.“His experience and insight will be invaluable as we accelerate our role in modernizing hospital logistics and optimizing care delivery.”In addition to his advisory role, Dr. Gassler has made a strategic investment in NexStratus, underscoring his belief in the company's vision and potential impact.“I've dedicated my career to building systems that put patients first while driving operational excellence,” said Dr. Gassler.“I'm excited to help NexStratus deliver a new generation of intelligent, connected solutions that make better decisions possible at every level of care.”With Dr. Gassler's guidance, NexStratus will continue to expand its footprint as the trusted mission control for hospital systems and healthcare networks ready to move from reactive to predictive operations.About NexStratus:NexStratus Inc. delivers innovative AI-powered solutions designed to help organizations navigate complexity, unlock operational efficiencies, and drive sustainable growth. Combining advanced analytics, real-time insights, and a seamless integration layer, NexStratus empowers leaders to make informed decisions with confidence. Guided by a commitment to ethical AI and collaborative innovation, NexStratus is shaping the future of decision-making and digital transformation. For more information, visit .

