Easterly Rocmuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund (RMHIX, RMHVX, RMJAX) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund f/k/a Principal Street High Income Municipal Fund ("Easterly" or the "Fund") (NASDAQ: RMHIX , RMHVX , RMJAX ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between July 29, 2022 and June 12, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Fund had marked tens of millions of dollars' worth of its portfolio assets at artificially inflated prices that did not reasonably reflect the fair value of those assets; (2) that the Fund had implemented a fundamentally flawed pricing and valuation methodology which had systematically inflated the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") and individual asset valuations; (3) that the Fund was more heavily invested in illiquid assets than disclosed in the Offering Materials; (4) That the Fund's assets were more closely correlated and less diversified than disclosed in the Offering Materials; (5) That, as a result of the foregoing, the Fund's stated NAV, NAV per share, individual asset valuations, and historical performance were materially overstated; (6) that, as a result, the Fund was subject to a material undisclosed risk of a sudden collapse in the price of Fund shares; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Fund's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

