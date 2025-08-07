Definitive Healthcare Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025
|Definitive Healthcare Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except number of shares and par value; unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|80,984
|$
|105,378
|Short-term investments
|103,217
|184,786
|Accounts receivable, net
|37,507
|53,232
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|14,305
|13,040
|Deferred contract costs
|13,181
|13,736
|Total current assets
|249,194
|370,172
|Property and equipment, net
|10,512
|3,791
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|6,604
|7,521
|Other assets
|2,578
|2,300
|Deferred contract costs
|13,268
|14,389
|Intangible assets, net
|271,237
|297,933
|Goodwill
|216,752
|393,283
|Total assets
|$
|770,145
|$
|1,089,389
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|7,898
|10,763
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|31,271
|40,896
|Deferred revenue
|100,874
|93,344
|Term loan
|8,750
|13,750
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,459
|2,408
|Total current liabilities
|151,252
|161,161
|Long term liabilities:
|Deferred revenue
|574
|32
|Term loan
|160,285
|229,368
|Operating lease liabilities
|6,462
|7,586
|Tax receivable agreements liability
|22,605
|49,511
|Deferred tax liabilities
|14,288
|25,088
|Other liabilities
|3,446
|9,449
|Total liabilities
|358,912
|482,195
|Equity:
|Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 104,746,981 and 113,953,554 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|105
|114
|Class B Common Stock, par value $0.00001, 65,000,000 shares authorized, 38,395,357 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and 39,439,198 and 39,375,806 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,060,200
|1,085,445
|Accumulated other comprehensive deficit
|(1,337
|)
|(610
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(755,353
|)
|(640,574
|)
|Noncontrolling interests
|107,618
|162,819
|Total equity
|411,233
|607,194
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|770,145
|$
|1,089,389
|Definitive Healthcare Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share amounts and per share data; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|60,750
|$
|63,737
|$
|119,941
|$
|127,217
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization (1)
|8,800
|9,904
|18,941
|19,640
|Amortization
|5,337
|3,379
|10,627
|6,741
|Gross profit
|46,613
|50,454
|90,373
|100,836
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing (1)
|20,469
|21,545
|41,122
|43,305
|Product development (1)
|7,968
|10,122
|17,269
|20,254
|General and administrative (1)
|12,673
|12,527
|24,942
|29,410
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,001
|9,409
|17,528
|18,731
|Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses
|672
|2,851
|1,937
|11,385
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|363,641
|176,531
|363,641
|Total operating expenses
|50,783
|420,095
|279,329
|486,726
|Loss from operations
|(4,170
|)
|(369,641
|)
|(188,956
|)
|(385,890
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(1,241
|)
|(46
|)
|(1,622
|)
|65
|Other (expense) income, net
|(3,398
|)
|41,600
|15,790
|44,240
|Total other (expense) income, net
|(4,639
|)
|41,554
|14,168
|44,305
|Net loss before income taxes
|(8,809
|)
|(328,087
|)
|(174,788
|)
|(341,585
|)
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|(456
|)
|21,900
|10,430
|22,680
|Net loss
|(9,265
|)
|(306,187
|)
|(164,358
|)
|(318,905
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1,714
|)
|(92,552
|)
|(49,579
|)
|(95,752
|)
|Net loss attributable to Definitive Healthcare Corp.
|$
|(7,551
|)
|$
|(213,635
|)
|$
|(114,779
|)
|$
|(223,153
|)
|Net loss per share of Class A Common Stock:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(1.81
|)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|$
|(1.90
|)
|Weighted average Class A Common Stock outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|106,815,740
|117,750,392
|109,782,640
|117,591,956
|(1) Amounts include equity-based compensation expense as follows:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cost of revenue
|$
|180
|$
|309
|$
|340
|$
|580
|Sales and marketing
|1,038
|1,686
|2,217
|3,957
|Product development
|1,416
|2,949
|3,155
|5,710
|General and administrative
|4,346
|3,898
|8,587
|14,177
|Total equity-based compensation expense
|$
|6,980
|$
|8,842
|$
|14,299
|$
|24,424
|Definitive Healthcare Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(9,265
|)
|$
|(306,187
|)
|$
|(164,358
|)
|$
|(318,905
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|868
|603
|1,459
|1,157
|Amortization of intangible assets
|13,470
|12,185
|26,696
|24,315
|Amortization of deferred contract costs
|3,988
|3,828
|7,935
|7,520
|Equity-based compensation
|6,980
|8,842
|14,299
|24,424
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|123
|175
|249
|351
|(Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts receivable
|(179
|)
|317
|(321
|)
|528
|Loss on partial extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|507
|-
|Non-cash restructuring charges
|-
|1,047
|192
|1,047
|Goodwill impairment charges
|-
|363,641
|176,531
|363,641
|Tax receivable agreement remeasurement
|2,901
|(41,701
|)
|(17,763
|)
|(43,968
|)
|Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|-
|(690
|)
|270
|Deferred income taxes
|398
|(21,988
|)
|(10,609
|)
|(22,835
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|5,523
|12,201
|15,874
|15,200
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,453
|(2,859
|)
|(4,230
|)
|(4,258
|)
|Deferred contract costs
|(2,465
|)
|(2,980
|)
|(6,259
|)
|(5,679
|)
|Contingent consideration
|-
|-
|-
|(602
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
|(3,400
|)
|(2,058
|)
|(12,145
|)
|(10,289
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(11,091
|)
|(11,026
|)
|8,003
|(1,288
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|9,304
|14,040
|35,370
|30,629
|Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities:
|Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets
|(2,293
|)
|(410
|)
|(9,999
|)
|(676
|)
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(52,065
|)
|(40,120
|)
|(64,065
|)
|(123,946
|)
|Maturities of short-term investments
|44,196
|55,464
|147,447
|129,052
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|-
|-
|(13,530
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(10,162
|)
|14,934
|73,383
|(9,100
|)
|Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:
|Repayments of term loan
|(2,188
|)
|(3,437
|)
|(248,438
|)
|(6,875
|)
|Proceeds from term loan
|-
|-
|175,000
|-
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|-
|-
|(1,660
|)
|-
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(609
|)
|(969
|)
|(2,483
|)
|(6,775
|)
|Repurchases of Class A Common Stock
|(19,076
|)
|(7,003
|)
|(40,231
|)
|(7,003
|)
|Payments of contingent consideration
|-
|-
|-
|(1,000
|)
|Payments under tax receivable agreement
|-
|-
|(13,767
|)
|(6,950
|)
|Member distributions
|(2,827
|)
|(2,713
|)
|(2,827
|)
|(2,713
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(24,700
|)
|(14,122
|)
|(134,406
|)
|(31,316
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(25,558
|)
|14,852
|(25,653
|)
|(9,787
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|443
|55
|1,259
|(288
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|106,099
|105,994
|105,378
|130,976
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|80,984
|$
|120,901
|$
|80,984
|$
|120,901
|Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|2,959
|$
|3,590
|$
|5,201
|$
|7,232
|Income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|32
|$
|-
|Acquisitions:
|Net assets acquired, net of cash acquired
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|13,675
|Working capital adjustment receivable
|-
|-
|-
|(145
|)
|Net cash paid for acquisitions
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|13,530
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:
|Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|4,947
|$
|1,091
|$
|4,947
|$
|1,091
|Definitive Healthcare Corp.
|Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Closest GAAP Equivalent
|Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Unlevered Free Cash Flow
|(in thousands; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|9,304
|$
|14,040
|$
|35,370
|$
|30,629
|Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets
|(2,293
|)
|(410
|)
|(9,999
|)
|(676
|)
|Interest paid in cash
|2,959
|3,590
|5,201
|7,232
|Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses paid in cash (a)
|672
|1,804
|2,435
|10,068
|Earnout payment (b)
|-
|-
|-
|602
|Other non-core items (c)
|836
|2,438
|1,396
|1,910
|Unlevered Free Cash Flow
|$
|11,478
|$
|21,462
|$
|34,403
|$
|49,765
| (a) Transaction and integration expenses paid in cash primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses related to our acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Restructuring expenses paid in cash relate to our restructuring plans.
(b) Earnout payment represents final settlement of contingent consideration included in cash flow from operations.
(c) Non-core items represent expenses driven by events that are typically by nature one-time, non-operational, and unrelated to our core operations.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and
|GAAP Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(9,265
|)
|$
|(306,187
|)
|$
|(164,358
|)
|$
|(318,905
|)
|Add: Income tax provision (benefit)
|456
|(21,900
|)
|(10,430
|)
|(22,680
|)
|Add: Interest expense (income), net
|1,241
|46
|1,622
|(65
|)
|Add: Loss on partial extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|507
|-
|Add: Other expense (income), net
|3,398
|(41,600
|)
|(16,297
|)
|(44,240
|)
|Loss from operations
|(4,170
|)
|(369,641
|)
|(188,956
|)
|(385,890
|)
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations
|11,321
|11,173
|22,410
|22,384
|Add: Equity-based compensation
|6,980
|8,842
|14,299
|24,424
|Add: Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses
|672
|2,851
|1,937
|11,385
|Add: Goodwill impairment charge
|-
|363,641
|176,531
|363,641
|Add: Other non-core items
|836
|2,438
|1,396
|1,910
|Adjusted Operating Income
|15,639
|19,304
|27,617
|37,854
|Less: Interest (expense) income, net
|(1,241
|)
|(46
|)
|(1,622
|)
|65
|Less: Recurring income tax (provision) benefit
|(456
|)
|(52
|)
|(104
|)
|728
|Less: Foreign currency (loss) gain
|(497
|)
|(101
|)
|(1,466
|)
|272
|Less: Tax impacts of adjustments to net loss
|(3,769
|)
|(4,950
|)
|(7,777
|)
|(11,722
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|9,676
|$
|14,155
|16,648
|27,197
|Shares for Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (a)
|145,675,930
|156,874,506
|148,721,063
|156,754,602
|Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.17
|(a) Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average Class A common stock and any securities that are convertible into Class A common stock, including Definitive OpCo units and restricted stock units. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards and convertible securities is reflected in diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method assuming proceeds from unrecognized compensation as required by GAAP. Fully diluted shares are 158,527,020 and 165,731,986 as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and Margin to Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin
|(in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Reported gross profit and margin
|$
|46,613
|77
|%
|$
|50,454
|79
|%
|$
|90,373
|75
|%
|$
|100,836
|79
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations
|3,188
|5
|%
|2,367
|4
|%
|6,341
|5
|%
|4,810
|4
|%
|Equity compensation costs
|180
|0
|%
|309
|0
|%
|340
|0
|%
|580
|0
|%
|Adjusted gross profit and margin
|$
|49,981
|82
|%
|$
|53,130
|83
|%
|$
|97,054
|81
|%
|$
|106,226
|83
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss and Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Margin
|(in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
| 2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Net loss and margin
|$
|(9,265
|)
|(15
|)%
|$
|(306,187
|)
|(480
|)%
|$
|(164,358
|)
|(137
|)%
|$
|(318,905
|)
|(251
|)%
|Interest expense (income), net
|1,241
|2
|%
|46
|0
|%
|1,622
|1
|%
|(65
|)
|(0
|)%
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|456
|1
|%
|(21,900
|)
|(34
|)%
|(10,430
|)
|(9
|)%
|(22,680
|)
|(18
|)%
|Loss on partial extinguishment of debt
|-
|0
|%
|-
|0
|%
|507
|0
|%
|-
|0
|%
|Depreciation & amortization
|14,338
|24
|%
|12,788
|20
|%
|28,155
|23
|%
|25,472
|20
|%
|EBITDA and margin
|6,770
|11
|%
|(315,253
|)
|(495
|)%
|(144,504
|)
|(120
|)%
|(316,178
|)
|(249
|)%
|Other expense (income), net (a)
|3,398
|6
|%
|(41,600
|)
|(65
|)%
|(16,297
|)
|(14
|)%
|(44,240
|)
|(35
|)%
|Equity-based compensation (b)
|6,980
|11
|%
|8,842
|14
|%
|14,299
|12
|%
|24,424
|19
|%
|Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses (c)
|672
|1
|%
|2,851
|4
|%
|1,937
|2
|%
|11,385
|9
|%
|Goodwill impairment (d)
|-
|0
|%
|363,641
|571
|%
|176,531
|147
|%
|363,641
|286
|%
|Other non-core items (e)
|836
|1
|%
|2,438
|4
|%
|1,396
|1
|%
|1,910
|2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA and margin
|$
|18,656
|31
|%
|$
|20,919
|33
|%
|$
|33,362
|28
|%
|$
|40,942
|32
|%
| (a) Primarily represents foreign exchange and Tax Receivable Agreement liability remeasurement gains and losses.
(b) Equity-based compensation represents non-cash compensation expense recognized in association with equity awards made to employees and directors.
(c) Transaction and integration expenses primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses and fair value adjustments for contingent consideration related to our acquisitions and strategic partnerships.
Restructuring expenses relate to the 2024 Restructuring Plan as well as impairment and restructuring charges related to office closures, relocations, and consolidations.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Merger and acquisition due diligence and transaction costs
|$
|270
|$
|687
|$
|1,448
|$
|1,296
|Integration costs
|402
|294
|959
|728
|Fair value adjustment for contingent consideration
|-
|-
|(690
|)
|270
|Restructuring charges for severance and other separation costs
|-
|598
|28
|7,819
|Office closure and relocation restructuring charges and impairments
|-
|1,272
|192
|1,272
|Total transaction, integration and restructuring expenses
|$
|672
|$
|2,851
|$
|1,937
|$
|11,385
| (d) Goodwill impairment represents non-cash, pre-tax, goodwill impairment charges. We experienced declines in our market capitalization as a result of a sustained decrease in our stock price, which represented a triggering event requiring our management to perform a quantitative goodwill impairment test as of the end of the first quarter of 2025. As a result of the impairment test conducted, we determined that the fair value of our single reporting unit was lower than its carrying value and, accordingly, recorded the impairment charge.
(e) Other non-core items represent expenses driven by events that are typically by nature one-time, non-operational, and/or unrelated to our core operations. These expenses are comprised of non-core legal and regulatory costs isolated to unique and extraordinary litigation, legal and regulatory matters that are not considered normal and recurring business activity, including sales tax accrual adjustments inclusive of penalties and interest for sales taxes that we may have been required to collect from customers in certain previous years, and other non-recurring legal and regulatory matters. Other non-core items also include consulting fees and severance costs associated with strategic transition initiatives, as well as professional fees related to financing, capital structure changes, and other non-recurring items.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Non-core legal and regulatory
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|501
|$
|31
|$
|(364
|)
|Consulting and severance costs for strategic transition initiatives
|790
|1,885
|958
|2,215
|Other non-core expenses
|68
|52
|407
|59
|Total other non-core items
|$
|836
|$
|2,438
|$
|1,396
|$
|1,910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment