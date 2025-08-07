Omada Health Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2025 Second Quarter Highlights



Total Members of 752,000, up 52% compared to the second quarter of 2024

Revenue of $61 million, up 49% compared to the second quarter of 2024

GLP-1 Companion Success, with strong growth in members being supported by Omada's GLP-1 companion programs - now available through two of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the United States Omada Horizon Day: In May, Omada announced a new AI-agent, OmadaSpark, designed to deliver real-time motivational interviewing and nutrition education to members

“I'm proud of our second quarter results, with 49% year-over-year revenue growth, strong margin improvements, and continued progress toward profitability,” said Sean Duffy, Co-founder and CEO of Omada Health.“We believe our Q2 performance reflects Omada's ability to capture tailwinds in cardiometabolic care, to effectively commercialize our GLP-1 Care Track, and to leverage advances in artificial intelligence for the benefit of our members.”

Other Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights



Gross Margin of 66%, up from 60% in the second quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 68%, compared to 63% in the second quarter of 2024

Net Loss of $5 million, compared to a net loss of $11 million in the second quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $0.2 million compared to a loss of $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 Cash and Equivalents of $223 million

Financial Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2025, Omada expects:



Revenue in the range of $235 million to $241 million Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $9 million to $5 million

We have not provided an outlook for net loss (GAAP) or a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to net loss (GAAP) because net loss (GAAP) on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort due to the potential variability and complexity of the items that are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, such as interest expense and income; loss on debt extinguishment; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation; change in fair value of warrant liabilities; amortization of intangible assets; and loss on disposal of property and equipment.

Loan Repayment

On July 31, 2025, Omada fully repaid outstanding amounts under its term loan facility and revolving line of credit, with cumulative principal and accrued interest balances of $31.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively, ahead of their contractual maturity on June 1, 2028. Upon repayment, the related credit agreement automatically terminated in accordance with its terms. The extinguishment will reduce future interest expense and eliminate related debt covenants.

Conference Call

Omada Health will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today, August 7, 2025, during which management will discuss second quarter results.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 29 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omada's scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

The foundation of Omada's success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming a certified Great Place to Work®. An industry leader, Omada was the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works differently.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding relationship with PBMs and their pharmacy benefits coverage, GLP-1 progress, business trends, growth prospects and future financial and operating results, reduction in interest expense and elimination of debt covenants, and our financial outlook.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, macroeconomic and industry conditions and other factors. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our limited operating history and ability to manage our growth effectively; our history of net losses and ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the ability of our programs to achieve and maintain market acceptance; changes in the healthcare industry and competition; the growth and success of our customers and channel partners; the number of individuals covered by our programs and the number of our programs covered by our customers; the level of member engagement in our programs; our ability to maintain and grow customer and channel partner relationships; concentration of a substantial portion of our sales among a limited number of customers and channel partners; our ability to attract new customers and channel partners and increase member enrollment from existing and new customers and channel partners; our ability to increase the size of our organization; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers; the impact of seasonality on our financial results; our ability to achieve widespread brand awareness and the impact of any negative media coverage; our ability to develop and release new programs and services; cybersecurity threats; our dependence on the interoperability of our programs and connected devices with third-party devices, operating systems and applications; changes in laws or regulations or the implementation of existing laws and regulations; compliance with privacy and security laws and regulations; our and our affiliated professional entities' compliance with healthcare regulatory laws; any modification in U.S. Food and Drug Administration enforcement policies; our dependence on our relationships with affiliated professional entities; and other risk factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, as filed with the SEC, and other filings we may make with the SEC in the future, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

