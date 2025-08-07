Omada Health Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Omada Health, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share and per-share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|223,146
|$
|76,392
|Accounts receivable, net (1)
|33,287
|23,417
|Inventory
|3,469
|3,296
|Deferred commissions, current
|3,453
|3,017
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,750
|6,937
|Total current assets
|271,105
|113,059
|Property and equipment, net
|6,484
|5,625
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|65
|447
|Deferred commissions, non-current
|8,552
|9,214
|Intangible assets, net
|3,291
|4,263
|Goodwill
|13,240
|13,240
|Other assets
|234
|5,044
|Total assets
|$
|302,971
|$
|150,892
|Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,403
|$
|4,168
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2)
|25,060
|29,840
|Operating lease liability, current
|-
|415
|Deferred revenue (3)
|25,525
|19,530
|Total current liabilities
|57,988
|53,953
|Long term debt
|29,966
|29,771
|Warrant liabilities, non-current
|430
|2,252
|Other liabilities, non-current
|373
|285
|Total liabilities
|88,757
|86,261
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; no shares and 120,689 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; no shares and 118,219 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, net of issuance costs
|-
|449,034
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 750,000 and 181,500 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 57,321 and 8,157 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|56
|8
|Additional paid-in capital
|672,883
|59,555
|Accumulated deficit
|(458,725
|)
|(443,966
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|214,214
|(384,403
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|302,971
|$
|150,892
|(1)
|Includes amounts from a related party of $15.1 million and $13.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Includes amounts from a related party of $3.9 million and $2.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|(3)
|Includes amounts from a related party of $18.7 million and $13.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|Omada Health, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|(in thousands, except per-share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Services (1)
|$
|56,960
|$
|38,351
|$
|106,456
|$
|70,255
|Hardware (2)
|4,411
|2,861
|9,878
|6,052
|Total revenue
|61,371
|41,212
|116,334
|76,307
|Cost of revenue
|-
|Services (3)
|12,673
|10,759
|25,417
|21,055
|Hardware
|8,392
|5,619
|18,711
|13,070
|Total cost of revenue
|21,065
|16,378
|44,128
|34,125
|Gross profit
|40,306
|24,834
|72,206
|42,182
|Operating expenses
|Research and development (4)
|10,024
|8,987
|18,830
|17,883
|Sales and marketing (5)
|22,318
|15,191
|42,488
|32,387
|General and administrative (6)
|12,308
|10,693
|23,628
|19,942
|Total operating expenses
|44,650
|34,871
|84,946
|70,212
|Operating loss
|(4,344
|)
|(10,037
|)
|(12,740
|)
|(28,030
|)
|Other expense, net
|-
|Interest expense
|1,094
|1,132
|2,168
|2,262
|Interest income
|(863
|)
|(85
|)
|(1,405
|)
|(614
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|736
|(392
|)
|1,256
|(17
|)
|Total other expense, net
|967
|655
|2,019
|1,631
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(5,311
|)
|(10,692
|)
|(14,759
|)
|(29,661
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(5,311
|)
|$
|(10,692
|)
|$
|(14,759
|)
|$
|(29,661
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(1.40
|)
|$
|(0.98
|)
|$
|(3.92
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|21,971
|7,649
|15,107
|7,571
|(1)
|Includes amounts from a related party of $36.5 million and $21.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $66.4 million and $38.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Includes amounts from a related party of $2.6 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $6.0 million and $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(3)
|Includes amounts from a related party of $1.2 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $2.4 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(4)
|Includes amounts from a related party of $0.5 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $1.0 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(5)
|Includes amounts from a related party of $6.6 million and $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $12.2 million and $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(6)
|Includes amounts from a related party of $0.4 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|Omada Health, Inc.
|Share-based Compensation Summary
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Services cost of revenue
|$
|33
|$
|53
|$
|71
|$
|105
|Research and development
|528
|465
|1,023
|797
|Sales and marketing
|884
|635
|1,614
|1,367
|General and administrative
|1,385
|926
|2,966
|2,679
|Total share-based compensation expense
|$
|2,830
|$
|2,079
|$
|5,674
|$
|4,948
|Omada Health, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(14,759
|)
|$
|(29,661
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,685
|2,296
|Share-based compensation
|5,674
|4,948
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|2
|1
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|252
|193
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|382
|358
|Change in fair value of warrants
|1,256
|(17
|)
|Provision for credit losses(1)
|490
|489
|Amortization of deferred commissions
|1,561
|1,208
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable(2)
|(10,360
|)
|(9,834
|)
|Inventory
|(173
|)
|1,487
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(870
|)
|(495
|)
|Deferred commissions
|(1,423
|)
|(3,661
|)
|Other non-current assets
|118
|210
|Accounts payable
|1,016
|(1,170
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(415
|)
|(381
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(3)
|(4,780
|)
|(3,061
|)
|Deferred revenue(4)
|5,995
|8,252
|Other non-current liabilities
|89
|90
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(13,260
|)
|(28,748
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(586
|)
|(336
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(1,913
|)
|(1,490
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,499
|)
|(1,826
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|3,908
|1,379
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|(1,927
|)
|(2,277
|)
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
|160,532
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|162,513
|(898
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|146,754
|(31,472
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|76,392
|115,643
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|223,146
|$
|84,171
|(1)
|Includes changes in related party balances of $(0.3) million and $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Includes changes in related party balances of $1.9 million and $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(3)
|Includes changes in related party balances of $1.7 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(4)
|Includes changes in related party balances of $5.5 million and $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) to supplement the financial information in our consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.
We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as gross profit and gross margin, excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation and amortization.
We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss and comprehensive loss reported on our consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on debt extinguishment, provision for income taxes, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation and amortization, and loss on disposal of property and equipment.
Free cash flow is net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively with GAAP financial information, are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.
Key Metric
Total Members: A member is a person who is enrolled in one of our virtual care programs and that generated a billing event in the preceding 12 months. We believe growth in the number of members is a key indicator of the performance of our business for both investors and management as we monitor the performance of our business, as members primarily drive services revenue. The number of members depends, in part, on our ability to successfully market our services to new customers and channel partners, our ability to sell additional programs to existing customers and channel partners, and our ability to promote awareness of our programs among covered individuals and to encourage their enrollment.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables reconcile to the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:
|Omada Health, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(5,311
|)
|$
|(10,692
|)
|$
|(14,759
|)
|$
|(29,661
|)
|Add:
|Interest expense
|1,094
|1,132
|2,168
|2,262
|Interest income
|(863
|)
|(85
|)
|(1,405
|)
|(614
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|736
|(392
|)
|1,256
|(17
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,830
|2,079
|5,674
|4,948
|Amortization of intangible assets
|470
|502
|972
|1,004
|Depreciation and amortization(1)
|882
|669
|1,713
|1,292
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(161
|)
|$
|(6,786
|)
|$
|(4,379
|)
|$
|(20,785
|)
|GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss margin (as a percentage of revenue)
|(8.7)%
|(25.9)%
|(12.7)%
|(38.9)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a percentage of revenue)
|(0.3)%
|(16.5)%
|(3.8)%
|(27.2)%
|(1)
|Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs
|Omada Health, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|40,306
|$
|24,834
|$
|72,206
|$
|42,182
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expense
|33
|53
|71
|105
|Amortization of intangible assets
|439
|439
|878
|878
|Depreciation and amortization(1)
|786
|568
|1,527
|1,100
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|41,564
|25,894
|74,682
|44,265
|GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue)
|65.7
|%
|60.3
|%
|62.1
|%
|55.3
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue)
|67.7
|%
|62.8
|%
|64.2
|%
|58.0
|%
|GAAP Research and development expense
|$
|10,024
|$
|8,987
|$
|18,830
|$
|17,883
|Less:
|Share-based compensation expense
|528
|465
|1,023
|797
|Depreciation and amortization (1)
|20
|22
|38
|41
|Non-GAAP research and development expense
|$
|9,476
|$
|8,500
|$
|17,769
|$
|17,045
|Non-GAAP research and development expense (as a % of revenue)
|15
|%
|21
|%
|15
|%
|22
|%
|GAAP Sales and marketing expense
|$
|22,318
|$
|15,191
|$
|42,488
|$
|32,387
|Less:
|Share-based compensation expense
|884
|635
|1,614
|1,367
|Amortization of intangible assets
|31
|63
|94
|126
|Depreciation and amortization (1)
|29
|31
|56
|58
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
|$
|21,374
|$
|14,462
|$
|40,724
|$
|30,836
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense (as a % of revenue)
|35
|%
|35
|%
|35
|%
|40
|%
|GAAP General and administrative expense
|$
|12,308
|$
|10,693
|$
|23,628
|$
|19,942
|Less:
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,385
|926
|2,966
|2,679
|Depreciation and amortization (1)
|47
|48
|92
|93
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|$
|10,875
|$
|9,718
|$
|20,568
|$
|17,169
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expense (as a % of revenue)
|18
|%
|24
|%
|18
|%
|22
|%
|GAAP operating expense
|$
|44,650
|$
|34,871
|$
|84,946
|$
|70,212
|Less:
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,796
|2,026
|5,602
|4,843
|Amortization of intangible assets
|31
|63
|94
|126
|Depreciation and amortization (1)
|96
|101
|186
|192
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Non-GAAP operating expense
|$
|41,726
|$
|32,680
|$
|79,062
|$
|65,050
|GAAP operating expense (as a % of revenue)
|72.8
|%
|84.6
|%
|73.0
|%
|92.0
|%
|Non-GAAP operating expense (as a % of revenue)
|68.0
|%
|79.3
|%
|68.0
|%
|85.2
|%
|Omada Health, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(13,260
|)
|$
|(28,748
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(586
|)
|(336
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|(1,913
|)
|(1,490
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(15,759
|)
|$
|(30,574
|)
|Other cash flow components:
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(2,499
|)
|$
|(1,826
|)
|Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities
|$
|162,513
|$
|(898
|)
