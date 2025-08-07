Contextlogic Holdings Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| ContextLogic Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|As of June 30,
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|27
|$
|66
|Marketable securities
|192
|83
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2
|7
|Total current assets
|221
|156
|Total assets
|$
|221
|$
|156
|Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interest, and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1
|$
|-
|Accrued liabilities
|2
|5
|Total current liabilities
|3
|5
|Total liabilities
|3
|5
|Redeemable non-controlling interest
|76
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|142
|151
|Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity
|$
|221
|$
|156
| ContextLogic Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|-
|$
|7
|$
|-
|$
|43
|Cost of revenue
|-
|6
|-
|36
|Gross profit
|-
|1
|-
|7
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|-
|3
|-
|18
|Product development
|-
|4
|-
|26
|General and administrative
|7
|13
|13
|35
|Total operating expenses
|7
|20
|13
|79
|Loss from operations
|(7
|)
|(19
|)
|(13
|)
|(72
|)
|Other income, net:
|Interest and other income, net
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Gain on Asset Sale
|-
|4
|-
|4
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(5
|)
|(13
|)
|(9
|)
|(66
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Net loss
|(5
|)
|(13
|)
|(9
|)
|(72
|)
|Adjustments attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|(1
|)
|-
|(4
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(6
|)
|$
|(13
|)
|$
|(13
|)
|$
|(72
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(2.87
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|26,603
|25,858
|26,456
|25,086
| ContextLogic Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(13
|)
|$
|(72
|)
|Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|4
|-
|Net loss
|(9
|)
|(72
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|-
|1
|Noncash lease expense
|-
|1
|Stock-based compensation
|4
|12
|Net accretion of discounts and premiums on marketable securities
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|Gain on Asset Sale
|-
|(4
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets
|-
|(1
|)
|Accounts payable
|-
|(16
|)
|Merchants payable
|-
|(8
|)
|Accrued and refund liabilities
|(2
|)
|(6
|)
|Lease liabilities
|-
|(2
|)
|Other current and noncurrent liabilities
|-
|6
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(10
|)
|(90
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from Asset Sale, net of cash disposed
|-
|(133
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(190
|)
|(47
|)
|Maturities of marketable securities
|83
|145
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(107
|)
|(35
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible Preferred Units, net
|72
|-
|Payment of taxes related to RSU settlement
|-
|(1
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|72
|(1
|)
|Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|-
|(2
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(45
|)
|(128
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|73
|238
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|28
|$
|110
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|27
|$
|103
|Restricted cash included in prepaid and other current assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheets
|1
|7
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|28
|$
|110
|Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|Cash paid for operating leases
|$
|-
|$
|3
|Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
|$
|-
|$
|-
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Lucy Simon, CLHI
