Precision Endodontics Of Raleigh Provides Notice Of Data Breach


2025-08-07 03:31:01
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 10, 2025, Precision Endodontics of Raleigh discovered that its email account had been accessed by an unknown entity and that phishing emails were sent out to a small part of its prior contact list. In addition, its contact list of names and email addresses were compromised by the unknown entity. No evidence exits to suggest that there has been any attempt to misuse any of the information.

For the vast majority of Precision Endodontics' patients, first and last names and email addresses were viewed. For some patients, their user names and passwords for the patient portals were viewed.

Precision Endodontics has implemented additional safeguards to improve data security on its web server infrastructure. Precision Endodontics is taking additional steps to protect patient related data from theft or similar criminal activity in the future.

For any inquiries, please direct any communications to David J. Shannon at [email protected] .

SOURCE Precision Endodontics of Raleigh

