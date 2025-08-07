Elon Musk Tells Satya Nadella 'Openai Is Going To Eat Microsoft Alive' After Chatgpt-5 Launch

Tesla (TSLA) and xAI CEO Elon Musk on Thursday told Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella that OpenAI would“eat Microsoft alive” in response to the launch of ChatGPT-5.

“OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive,” he wrote in a post on X, replying to Nadella's message stating that GPT-5 would be launching across Microsoft's AI platforms.

In another post shortly thereafter, he announced that xAI's Grok 5 would be out before the end of the year and that it would be“crushingly good.” On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company was in the 'bearish' zone.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock edged 0.8% lower in afternoon trade amid weakness in the broader equity markets. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the tech giant dipped to 'neutral' territory from 'extremely bullish' a day ago. OpenAI announced the launch of its GPT-5 model earlier on Thursday, with CEO Sam Altman stating that the new model is a“major upgrade” over GPT-4 and a“significant step” in the company's path to artificial general intelligence (AGI). He added that GPT-5 would also function at an“astonishing speed.”

Nadella was touting OpenAI's new model as the“most capable” one yet when Musk responded with his cryptic post.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI before splitting from the firm in 2018, has become one of its most vocal critics. His AI startup, xAI, launched Grok to compete directly with ChatGPT and other large language models. The rivalry between Musk and Altman has escalated in recent months, including through a lawsuit Musk filed against OpenAI, alleging it had strayed from its original nonprofit mission.

