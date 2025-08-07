United Airlines Resumes Operations, Blames Tech Glitch For Grounded Flights And Stranded Passengers

MENAFN - Live Mint) United Airlines faced major disruptions on Wednesday (August 6) after a technology issue forced a temporary ground stop at multiple US airports and caused widespread delays across its network. The issue has since been resolved, the airline confirmed, though residual delays are expected.

“While we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations,” United said in a statement late Wednesday.

Ground stops at key hubs

The glitch prompted the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue ground stops for United flights at several of its major hubs, including Newark, Denver, Houston, and Chicago.

According to United , the problem stemmed from its Unimatic system, which manages key flight information. This data feeds into other crucial systems, including those responsible for calculating weight and balance and tracking flight times.

1,000+ flights delayed

As of 10:25 p.m. ET Wednesday, flight-tracking site FlightAware reported that 1,038 United flights -about 34% of its daily schedule-had been delayed.

The FAA acknowledged the tech issue and said it had provided support to help clear the backlog. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the problem was isolated to United and did not impact the broader air traffic control system.

