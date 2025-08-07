Biocon Revenue Grows 15%, Profit Dips Sharply

MENAFN - Live Mint) Biocon posted its financial results for the quarter ending 30 June with its revenue from operations up 15% year-on-year at ₹3,942 crore, driven by gains in its biosimilars and CRDMO businesses.

Its net profit fell 95% compared to the same quarter in the previous year due to a one-time gain from the divestment of its branded formulations business in Q1FY25.

Biocon's net profit for the quarter was at ₹31 crore, compared to ₹660 crore in Q1FY25. Excluding the divestment gain from Q1FY25, its profit increased by 65%, the company said in a release.

The Bengaluru-based drugmaker's revenue and profit missed street estimates. A Bloomberg poll of 11 brokerages had pegged its revenue at ₹4,024 crore and profit after tax at ₹111.7 crore.

The company reported an Ebitda of ₹829 crore, down 53% year-on-year. Excluding the divestment gain, its Ebitda was up 19%, the company said. Ebitda margins contracted to 21% from 38% in the same period last year.

The company's biosimilars business, which accounts for 61% of its overall revenue, posted revenue of ₹2,458 crore, up 18% year-on-year.

The generics business posted a revenue of ₹697 crore, up 6% YoY, and the CRDMO business, under Syngene International , posted a growth of 11% to ₹875 crore.

“Biocon opened FY26 with a strong performance, driven by continued gains in biosimilars and CRDMO, and a steady showing in generics. Operating revenue rose 15% YoY to ₹3,942 crore, with Ebitda up 19% on a like-for-like basis, demonstrating operating leverage and the robustness of our businesses,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon Group, said in a statement.

Successful QIP raise

During the quarter, the company raised ₹4,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The funds will be used to increase Biocon's holding in its subsidiary Biocon Biologics, and provide an exit to private equity investors, the company said in the release.

“The recent QIP has strengthened our balance sheet and enables us to increase our ownership in Biocon Biologics by facilitating the exit of structured equity investors, aligning capital structure with long-term strategic priorities,” Shaw said.

Biocon had said in the last quarter that its board had set up a committee to evaluate a merger of Biocon Biologics with the parent firm.

During the quarter, the company launched its tenth global biosimilar, Yesafili, which is used to treat ophthalmology conditions in Canada, and received USFDA approval for Insulin Aspart.