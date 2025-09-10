Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anna Malos

2025-09-10 01:54:45
Climateworks Centre Country Lead, Australia, Monash University

Prior to ClimateWorks Anna was Assistant Director at the Climate Change Authority. She also worked on climate policy in the non-government sector, including as Director of Climate Action Network Australia and in Victorian Government.

Anna's climate policy expertise builds on her policy roles in London government on environment and sustainable development. She also has experience in international development, including in Latin America, and in urban conservation.

Anna holds an MSc in Forestry and its relation to Land Use from Oxford University and a BSc in Ecological Science (Ecology Hons) from Edinburgh University. She has also completed post-graduate modules in Urban Regeneration at the University of London.

Experience
  • 2016–present Australia lead - climate and energy policy, Climateworks Centre
Education
  • 1996 Oxford University, MSc Forestry and its relation to Land Use
  • 1991 Edinburgh University, BSc Ecological Science (Ecology)

The Conversation

