Samsung SDI-Driven EV Breaks Guinness World Record

An electric vehicle powered by Samsung SDI's cylindrical batteries has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring, created by U.S. automaker Lucid Motors, drove an impressive 1,205 kilometers (749 miles) in July 2025. The journey, which took place between St. Moritz in Switzerland and Munich, traversed a mix of alpine roads, highways, and secondary routes. This achievement broke the previous record of 1,045 kilometers, set just one month earlier.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring is a high-performance electric sedan capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, delivering up to 831 horsepower, and reaching a top speed of 270 km/h. According to Samsung SDI, the record-breaking distance was made possible by Lucid's proprietary powertrain platform, innovative design, and engineering, combined with the advanced battery technology provided by Samsung.

Samsung's 21700 cylindrical batteries powered the Lucid Air Grand Touring's battery pack, which features an ultrafast charging architecture. In just 16 minutes, the battery pack can gain up to 400 kilometers of range. This remarkable performance is due to the cutting-edge design of the battery cells and the pack's high energy density.

A Samsung SDI spokesperson said,“With our cylindrical battery powering the world's longest-range electric vehicle, we have once again demonstrated our technological leadership. We are committed to further strengthening our partnership with Lucid Motors to increase our global market share and accelerate the development of products that deliver unmatched performance and safety.”

Samsung has been a key battery supplier for Lucid Motors since 2016, when they collaborated on the Lucid Air Dream Edition and other subsequent models.

Not only is this a remarkable achievement in terms of range, but the Lucid Air Grand Touring also represents a significant step toward the future of sustainable, high-performance electric vehicles. With innovations in battery technology, such records will likely become the new standard, driving competition and pushing the entire industry toward even more impressive energy efficiency and performance benchmarks. Furthermore, the rapid charging capabilities of these batteries signal a future where "range anxiety" could be a thing of the past. As electric cars become more ubiquitous, such milestones highlight the potential for truly global electric vehicle infrastructure.