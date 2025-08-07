Nuvilab Accelerates Global Expansion To Lead The AI Foodtech Market

MENAFN - GetNews) Toward a Sustainable Food Culture for Health and the Planet







Korean foodtech company 'Nuvilab' is rapidly expanding its global footprint, driven by its proprietary Vision AI-powered food scanning technology. Already deployed in the United States and Singapore, Nuvilab is set to further strengthen its international presence with an official launch in Japan later this year.

By integrating its AIoT food scanner with a proprietary Vision AI model, Nuvilab has accumulated over 80 million exclusive data points from more than 1,100 institutions. This has enabled the company to achieve a food intake estimation error margin within ±10% and a recognition accuracy of over 95%. Using a dual 2D/3D camera system, the solution precisely measures food type and volume and connects this data through multimodal technology to an intuitive Human-AI interaction system. Nuvilab's solution combines speed and accuracy, making it easily adaptable to diverse food service environments.

“Our goal is to apply our Vision AI and data capabilities globally to create a sustainable food culture that promotes both health and environmental well-being,” said Logan Kim, CEO of Nuvilab.“With our expansion into the U.S. and Japan, we aim to lead the AI-powered healthcare market on a global scale.”

Nuvilab has already signed multi-million dollar exclusive supply agreements with numerous hospitals in the U.S., and previously launched a healthcare initiative in Singapore. On July 16, the company also signed a $200,000 agreement in Japan, targeting the 'Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC)' market.

Building on these achievements, Nuvilab continues to develop customized AI solutions for various sectors including healthcare, foodtech, and hospital systems, while seeking strategic investments to solidify its position in the global market.

Founded in Seoul in 2018, Nuvilab provides a comprehensive food and nutrition analysis platform that helps reduce food waste, support nutritional management, improve eating habits, and deliver data-driven reports through the integration of Vision AI and AIoT technology. The company has also established a U.S. subsidiary in Silicon Valley, which will serve as a hub for advanced technology development and deep partnerships with local healthcare institutions.