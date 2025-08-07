Best AI SEO Newsletter For 2025: SEO Espresso Takes The Top Spot
SEO Espresso is thrilled to announce its recognition as the #1 AI SEO newsletter for CMOs and marketing leaders by one of North America's best B2B SEO Agencies .
Launched as a resource for understanding Google algorithm updates and SEO strategy, SEO Espresso has expanded far beyond its roots.
Today, it's one of the fastest-growing AI newsletters in marketing, helping readers make sense of complex topics like Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), prompt engineering, generative engine optimization (GEO), answer engine optimization (AEO), and the changing nature of ranking systems driven by artificial intelligence.
Over the past quarter, SEO Espresso has seen a 500% growth in subscribers.
Each issue of SEO Espresso breaks down technical concepts into sharp, digestible updates designed for decision-makers. It's become a trusted source for CMOs, growth leads, content strategists, and agency teams, along with the members of the general public who want a quick but strategic take on how AI is transforming search and content visibility.
Marketing leaders across SaaS, eCommerce, and enterprise sectors turn to SEO Espresso for:
Plain-language breakdowns of emerging AI tools and workflows
Tactical SEO guidance grounded in what's working now
Insight into how search is shifting across Google, ChatGPT, and other engines
With AI now deeply intertwined with visibility and discovery, SEO Espresso has become more than just an SEO newsletter. It's a survival guide for marketers navigating the future of search.
About SEO Espresso
SEO Espresso is a free weekly newsletter designed to help marketers get better at SEO and AI, one sip at a time. Read by CMOs, growth teams, content strategists, and solo founders alike, it delivers practical, no-fluff insights in under 5 minutes per week. Learn more at seoespresso.
Legal Disclaimer:
