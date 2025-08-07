Mohap Signs Mou With Sanofi To Strengthen Efforts To Prevent Chronic Respiratory Diseases And Combat Tobacco Use



Expanding public awareness programs on the health risks associated with tobacco use

Advancing medical research on respiratory diseases through collaboration with healthcare and academic institutions

Leveraging AI to identify high-risk individuals for chronic respiratory conditions H.E. Dr. Al Rand: Strategic partnerships support national objectives to develop a leading preventive health system

UAE, Dubai August 7th,2025: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sanofi, to promote healthy lifestyles, advance early detection of noncommunicable diseases, and address their associated risk factors.

The agreement is part of MoHAP's efforts to develop institutional partnerships that strengthen the quality of public health and improve the efficiency of the preventive care system. It will contribute to developing innovative programs that boost the UAE's global competitiveness in health indicators, while advancing the objectives of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.

The MoU was signed at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai by H.E. Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, and Preeti Futnani, Country chair and General Manager at Sanofi, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Prevention and early detection

The partnership aims to promote collaboration to prevent chronic respiratory diseases, particularly chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma, while addressing tobacco consumption, the primary cause of these illnesses. It also aims to improve early identification of related complications and reduce incidence rates.

In addition, the agreement supports nationwide efforts to raise community awareness of the health hazards of smoking, reinforcing the foundations of a globally recognized health system that promotes longevity and preventive care.

Accredited training and medical research

The MoU supports respiratory disease research conducted in cooperation with national health and academic institutions, including analytical and surveillance studies, clinical trials, and the publication of peer-reviewed scientific literature.

It further provides for the development and delivery of WHO-approved training programmes and workshops to enhance health professionals' skills in behavioural therapy for smoking cessation and the use of AI tools to identify individuals at high risk of chronic respiratory diseases.

Additionally, it supports community and sporting events that promote anti-tobacco messages, alongside educational initiatives to encourage healthy lifestyles among school students.

Addressing tobacco risks

The MoU complements the UAE's comprehensive efforts to curb tobacco use, particularly electronic smoking products, among youth in schools and universities. The collaboration will deploy innovative, participatory awareness campaigns that integrate emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to reach younger audiences more effectively.

Strategic partnerships

H.E. Dr. Hussain Al Rand emphasized that the MoU with Sanofi demonstrates MoHAP's commitment to forging high-impact strategic partnerships that align with national goals to develop a world-class preventive health system and improve quality of life.

He noted that the agreement will support the expansion of innovative programs for early detection of noncommunicable diseases, enhance chronic respiratory disease prevention, strengthen integrated awareness plans, and empower medical professionals to apply international best practices in behavioural therapy for tobacco cessation. These efforts aim to improve the overall performance of the healthcare system.

Advancing AI-driven health solutions

Dr. Al Rand added that the agreement will strengthen medical research development through collaboration with academic institutions and the private sector to establish evidence-based, sustainable solutions for preventing chronic diseases and tobacco-related health complications.

It will also support the integration of AI technologies to identify high-risk populations and deliver advanced training for healthcare workers to reduce noncommunicable disease rates and promote healthy lifestyles. “We will spare no effort to consolidate the UAE's position as home to one of the most advanced healthcare systems globally, in line with the goals of the “UAE Centennial 2071.”

For her part, Preeti Futnani, Country chair and General Manager at Sanofi, stressed that Sanofi is honoured to partner with MoHAP, affirming the company's commitment to supporting national health initiatives through its global expertise in research and innovation.

She noted that the collaboration will help implement targeted health awareness projects and develop integrated preventive programs that align with national efforts to enhance public health and wellbeing.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 963 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Thursday, August 7, 2025 4:34:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :