Nooria Launches Personalized Supplement Program In The UAE

A Swiss-Crafted, Tailored Approach to Unlocking Your Full Energy Potential

Dubai, UAE, 25 July 2025: Nooria, the premium Swiss dietary supplement brand known for its clean, science-backed formulations, has officially launched its Personalized Supplement Program in the UAE. This innovative solution offers a tailor-made supplement plan designed to adapt to each user's individual lifestyle, and health goals, whether it's increasing physical energy, improving mental focus, reducing stress, or boosting immunity.

As consumers are on the lookout for more customized solutions for their health routines, Nooria introduces a breakthrough experience that fuses scientific precision with natural, plant-based ingredients. Nooria also proudly offers Halal-certified products, including its Swiss Halal-certified collagen. The brand carefully selects high-quality ingredients that meet strict Halal requirements, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and global health standards.

How It Works:

Start Your Evaluation: Users can begin by completing a 20-30 minute online assessment that captures details of their lifestyle, daily routine, and health objectives. Receive a Personalized Report: Based on the evaluation, Nooria delivers a detailed report that outlines the user's custom program. At the heart of the plan are boosting supplement shots, tailor-made and individually crafted in Switzerland to match each user's unique needs and characteristics. These precision formulas are designed to support specific health goals such as energy, focus, immunity and stress management, ensuring targeted and effective results. Order Your Program: Nooria recommends a three-month commitment for optimal results. However, a one-month introductory option is also available for those who want to experience the program before committing long-term.

The Personalized Program is designed for both men and women, offering flexibility and personalization across a wide range of goals. Each product is expertly crafted to provide targeted support for energy, focus, stress, and immunity. With travel-friendly doses under 100ml and a flexible program that adapts to your evolving lifestyle, Nooria delivers science-backed, convenient daily support tailored to modern routines.